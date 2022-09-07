Read full article on original website
Related
newyorkalmanack.com
Last Three Segments of NYS Birding Trail Complete
The Adirondacks-North Country, Catskills, and Southern Tier segments bring the total number of birding trail locations across the state to more than 300, providing a variety of quality birding experiences for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy. Birdwatching has become one of New York’s fastest-growing recreation and tourism activities. DEC...
newyorkalmanack.com
A New Guide To Waterfalls of the Ausable River
As the second steepest river in New York State, the landscape of the Ausable creates the perfect conditions for stunning waterfalls. From stunning falls in the Adirondack Mountain Reserve to smaller roadside cascades, there’s a wide range of opportunities for Ausable waterfall adventures. The guide can be found for...
newyorkalmanack.com
New Roadside Markers To Honor Lafayette
The markers recognize significant historical events associated with Lafayette, who served as general under George Washington, throughout the Revolutionary War period. This new marker series is part of the current Lafayette Trail marker program established in partnership between the Pomeroy Foundation and The Lafayette Trail, Inc. to mark important sites visited by Lafayette during his 1824-1825 U.S. tour.
Comments / 0