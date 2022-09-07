Read full article on original website
DOJ officials appeal special master review of documents seized by the FBI
The Justice Department is appealing a court order for a special master in the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified information. Prosecutors say they have serious concerns about handing government secrets to a third party. And the intelligence community has had to pause its assessment of national security risks because of the judge's broad wording in the decision.
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges
Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused of lying to people who contributed to a nonprofit set up to build a portion of a wall along the southern border. Now, this is the second time that Bannon has been indicted for crimes related to that charity, but the first time around, he was pardoned by former President Trump. NPR's Andrea Bernstein was in court today and joins us now. Hey, Andrea.
What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle?
The legal battle over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago continues, and one phrase that stands out as a point of contention is executive privilege. Jonathan Shaub joins us. He worked for years at the Department of Justice in the office that advises the executive branch on matters of privilege - now teaches at the University of Kentucky College of Law. Professor Shaub, thanks so much for being with us.
Ukraine makes surprise advances in the east; Russian-held nuclear reactor powers down
Ukraine has retaken a number of villages in the country's east. These gains come as the operator of the Russian-held nuclear power plant said it will power down the last working reactor there. Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college...
Ukraine is fighting both a physical and cyber war against Russia
Today, Ukrainian forces entered a key transportation and supply hub for the Russian military, a move even Russia's defense ministry confirmed. It follows a rapid advance by Ukrainian forces to retake ground in the northeastern part of the country. It could signal an important turning point in this six-month-old conflict, where Ukraine has been forced to defend itself against both conventional warfare and a more recent phenomenon, cyberattack. That's where we turn now.
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts
President Biden has appointed a record number of judges to the federal bench so far, more than any other president has at this point in their tenure since John F Kennedy. And most of those positions have been filled by women and people of color, that according to a recent analysis by the Pew Research Center.
EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions
European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. As the EU tries to wean itself off of Russian gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin has predicted that...
As Republicans struggle in some close Senate races, they look to Colorado for an upset
Democrats have been feeling more optimistic about their prospects in this fall's midterm elections lately, but Republicans are looking to the Rocky Mountains to pull an upset in their campaign to flip control of the Senate. GOP leaders hope their nominee in Colorado — construction company CEO Joe O'Dea —...
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend. A large proportion of monkeypox cases have occurred in people with HIV. Here's NPR's Pien Huang. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: In the U.S., around 20% of men who have sex with men...
A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon
Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire
As we continue to remember the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, we're going to turn to what may be a sensitive issue for some. It is the ambivalence and even resentment some may feel right now as the world marks the death of the long-serving monarch. While the late queen was a beloved symbol of family and national unity to millions. For others, she was the contemporary face of an historically oppressive empire, the building of which caused profound suffering around the world. During her reign, independence movements swept across many former colonies. Most would go on to enjoy good diplomatic relations with the U.K., but that history remains a part of collective memory.
Procession in Scotland moves Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to Edinburgh
We are following the procession in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is moved from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, where she will lie in state. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
KYIV, Ukraine — The Nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, controlled by Russia and at the center of much international concern, has announced they are powering down the final working reactor. In a message Sunday morning, the Nuclear operator Energoatom said that power lines had been restored to the...
City official arrested in stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist
Las Vegas police say they've arrested a local elected official suspected of killing a newspaper reporter who'd written critical stories about him. NPR's Martin Kaste is covering this story from Las Vegas. Hey there. MARTIN KASTE, BYLINE: Hey. SHAPIRO: What do you know about the suspect?. KASTE: Well, the man...
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as her doctors worry about her health
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after her doctors became worried about her health. Members of the royal family are making their way to Balmoral to be by the queen's bedside after her doctors placed her under medical supervision Thursday, the British media, including the BBC and The Guardian, reported.
A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO
This week brought news of the death of CNN founding anchor Bernard Shaw, known for pursuing the news and avoiding flash. And in recent days, CNN's new leader has made moves that he says will return the cable channel closer to its news-driven roots. Some of his changes have sparked concerns inside and outside the network. And for more on that, we have NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Hey, David.
