Douglas Herring — 2022 Candidate for the Montgomery Township School Board
Craig Rothenberg — 2022 Candidate for the Montgomery Township School Board
Michelle Dowling — 2022 Candidate for the Montgomery Township School Board
A Year After Hurricane Ida
Stalled NJ storm protection rules put people and property in harm’s way; Murphy administration fails to learn from Ida; Science demands using updated rainfall data and flood maps. A year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated New Jersey, destroying multiple Montgomery and Rocky Hill homes, state officials have...
The 411 on Montgomery’s New Food Service
The fan favorite, hands down, was the Caprese Panini — focaccia, pesto, mozzarella, olive oil, and fresh tomato. At least it was the top choice when The Montgomery News conducted a straw poll during a “Tasting” of cafeteria food on August 17 at Montgomery High School. Maschio’s...
Montgomery Township Police Officer Promoted to Sergeant
Montgomery Police Officer Daniel M. Balinski was promoted to the rank of sergeant on August 11 at the township committee meeting. Sergeant Daniel M. Balinski (center)with his family at the Montgomery Township municipal building. Sergeant Balinski thanked his wife Amy; his two sons, Gavin and Matthew; and his mother, Kathleen...
Montgomery Township Resident Charged with Patricide
Matawan police arrested a man in the Belle Mead section of Montgomery Township on August 19 and charged him with murdering his father. Kenneth Knapp, Jr., 31, is facing life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains in the connection with the death of Kenneth Knapp, Sr., 58. The crime happened on May 1 in Matawan, where Knapp shared a home with his father.
Montgomery Friends of Open Space Set Up an Online Petition to Preserve 392 Acres
About 426 people have signed an online petition as of August 18 to preserve 392 acres of farmland in Montgomery Township. New Jersey’s Department of Corrections owns the properties, located around Montgomery High School, Skillman Park, and Skillman Dairy Farm. “This land is a hub that connects much of...
Louise Ann Taback, 82
Louise Ann Taback of Blawenburg died in her sleep at her home on August 9. She was 82 years old. Louise was born in Union City. Her parents, Anna and William Blohm, were German immigrants who came to America to carve out a new life. They owned and operated a corner grocery store in their neighborhood. They were humble, kind and generous people.
Montgomery Promenade Hopes to Break Ground Soon on Route 206
The new potential developer of Montgomery Promenade on Route 206 by the Princeton Airport will appear before the Montgomery Township Planning Board on Monday, August 22. They are asking for final approval on their two-phase plan to build a massive shopping center with a Whole Foods supermarket. Above is the...
The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.https://www.themontynews.org/
