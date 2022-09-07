ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NJ

Douglas Herring — 2022 Candidate for the Montgomery Township School Board

Two incumbents and eight new candidates will be competing for the three seats on the Montgomery Township Board of Education in the upcoming November 8 election. New candidates Mohammed Fahd Ansari of Belle Mead; Michelle Dowling of Skillman; Danish Mirza of Belle Mead; Joanna Filak of Skillman; Ania Wolecka-Jernigan of Belle Mead; Douglas Herring of Skillman; Craig Rothenberg of Belle Mead; and John A. Sangiovanni, III of Skillman, along with incumbents Phyllis Bursh of Belle Mead and Richard Specht of Belle Mead, each filed to run for three-year terms with the Somerset County Clerk’s Office.
Craig Rothenberg — 2022 Candidate for the Montgomery Township School Board

Michelle Dowling — 2022 Candidate for the Montgomery Township School Board

A Year After Hurricane Ida

Stalled NJ storm protection rules put people and property in harm’s way; Murphy administration fails to learn from Ida; Science demands using updated rainfall data and flood maps. A year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated New Jersey, destroying multiple Montgomery and Rocky Hill homes, state officials have...
Education
The 411 on Montgomery’s New Food Service

The fan favorite, hands down, was the Caprese Panini — focaccia, pesto, mozzarella, olive oil, and fresh tomato. At least it was the top choice when The Montgomery News conducted a straw poll during a “Tasting” of cafeteria food on August 17 at Montgomery High School. Maschio’s...
Montgomery Township Police Officer Promoted to Sergeant

Montgomery Police Officer Daniel M. Balinski was promoted to the rank of sergeant on August 11 at the township committee meeting. Sergeant Daniel M. Balinski (center)with his family at the Montgomery Township municipal building. Sergeant Balinski thanked his wife Amy; his two sons, Gavin and Matthew; and his mother, Kathleen...
Montgomery Township Resident Charged with Patricide

Matawan police arrested a man in the Belle Mead section of Montgomery Township on August 19 and charged him with murdering his father. Kenneth Knapp, Jr., 31, is facing life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains in the connection with the death of Kenneth Knapp, Sr., 58. The crime happened on May 1 in Matawan, where Knapp shared a home with his father.
Louise Ann Taback, 82

Louise Ann Taback of Blawenburg died in her sleep at her home on August 9. She was 82 years old. Louise was born in Union City. Her parents, Anna and William Blohm, were German immigrants who came to America to carve out a new life. They owned and operated a corner grocery store in their neighborhood. They were humble, kind and generous people.
