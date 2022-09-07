ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a color psychologist – some bedroom tones are bad for sleep but calming shades will bring you a great night’s rest

A COLOR psychologist has revealed the best and worst shades to paint your bedroom when you need help getting a great night's rest. Geoff McKinnen, a certified sleep coach at Amerisleep, revealed in a new study that colors like blue, yellow, green, silver, orange, pink, and neutrals can reduce stress and soothe your nervous system.
reviewed.com

Reviewed Guide to Fall

Fall is many things. It's back-to-school season. It's spooky season. It's a season of change. Cooler weather starts creeping back in, the leaves start to change, even our go-to food flavors are changed by this glorious season (we missed you, pumpkin spice). It's hard to keep track of it all. That's why we're here to guide you every step of the way with the latest fall trends, preparation tips for your transitioning home, expertly tested cooking and baking products, and more to help you make this your best fall yet.
LIFESTYLE
msn.com

29 RV Kitchen Accessories and 10 Tips For Your RV Kitchen

RV kitchens are small. But that’s OK. You really do not need to bring everything and the kitchen sink into your RV kitchen when taking an RV road trip, long-term traveling, or moving in full-time. The list below will help you with what you should bring for your RV kitchen accessories.
CARS
reviewed.com

Nacon's Pro Compact is the wired controller to get on a budget

Picking up a new controller on a strict budget can often mean compromising build quality, performance, or comfort. That isn’t the case with the Nacon Pro Compact Controller (available at Amazon) a wired controller for Xbox and PC that plays just as well as the Xbox Core Wireless Controller at about half the price. While it lacks some of the more advanced features like programmable back paddles or modular thumb sticks you might find on more expensive third-party Xbox Series S|X and PC controllers, gamers won’t be disappointed by the value Nacon delivers here.
VIDEO GAMES
reviewed.com

Solo Stove is well known for fire pits. Can they also make great pizza?

Solo Stove is well-known for creating quality products, and we’ve tested quite a few of them. We loved the brand's fire pits for their nearly smokeless features, and Solo Stove’s charcoal grill impressed us with its ability to heat charcoal faster than a regular grill. When I heard that Solo Stove was releasing the Solo Stove Pi (available at Amazon) outdoor pizza oven, I was so excited I literally giggled and clapped my hands. As a former professional chef who ran a wood-fired pizza restaurant, I’ve spent a lot of time cooking pizza in a restaurant setting, and I’m pretty passionate about it. I love that outdoor pizza ovens make it possible for anyone to become a pizzaiolo.
LIFESTYLE
reviewed.com

SteelSeries’ Nova 7 gaming headset is a cross-platform dream

SteelSeries has a clever strategy for ensuring it delivers some of the best gaming headsets: make enough of them to fit every price point and feature set. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 (available at Amazon for $179.99) headset packs analog wired connectivity with low-latency wireless and Bluetooth, and even allows two simultaneous wireless connections. That’s on top of capable audio quality and a decent build quality. The Arctis Nova 7 ticks a ton of boxes, and though its price tag puts it in a higher tier than the Arctis Nova 1 and Nova 3, it delivers unquestionable value for how much it can do.
VIDEO GAMES
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $3,000 Vintage-Inspired Redo Gives This Tiny LA Kitchen a Big New Look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Breakups are awful, but at least sometimes they beget good design. (See: This fabulous post-breakup Brooklyn studio, this crash landing so-called “Cougar Den,” and finally, see: How to Reclaim Your Space Post-Breakup.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Faux Fireplace and Other Glam Touches Revive a Plain 1920s Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes often have fascinating backstories. Take, for example, Kristy DeGina’s 1920s Hollywood Hills pad in Los Angeles, which used to be a hotel. Even more glamorous? The part that she rents used to be the ballroom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
motor1.com

Ram ProMaster shorty camper has everything including the kitchen sink

One look at the Ram ProMaster (aka Fiat Ducato in Europe), especially in the shorter wheelbase configurations, and we're unsure whether it's fit to be converted into a camper. But as we're proven in the past, nothing's impossible for outfitters out there. Case in point: this camper conversion of a...
CARS
reviewed.com

Shop our go-to grocery list for family-pleasing lunches

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Back to school time means getting back to the grind for many families. Gone are the days where bedtimes aren’t enforced and homework isn’t a concern once school is back in session. And if your kiddo brings their own lunch to school, the luxury of not having to plan their lunch every single day evaporates as the summer season comes to a close.
FOOD & DRINKS
reviewed.com

Wash your kid's backpack—it has more germs than a toilet!

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The school year has barely begun, but your kid’s backpacks are probably already showing just how nasty they can get. Kids’ backpacks go through a lot. They are dropped on...
LIFESTYLE

