TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns — two each to Austin Williams and Caleb Ducking — and Mississippi State beat Arizona 39-17 on Saturday night. It was a strange game for the Bulldogs, who looked like the were going to pull away multiple times before costly turnovers allowed Arizona to stay in the game. Ultimately, the defense was able to limit the damage from those miscues and Mississippi State was able to leave Tucson with a deceptively large advantage on the scoreboard. Both teams finished with three turnovers. Rogers finished 39-of-49 passing, completing 15 passes in a row at one point in the second half. Mississippi State finished with 426 total yards, including 106 on the ground.
PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU fought for every inch on offense against Baylor. Lopini Katoa carried the Cougars across the finish line. Katoa barreled into the end zone on a 3-yard run to lift No. 21 BYU to a 26-20 victory over the ninth-ranked Bears in double overtime on Saturday night. The Cougars (2-0) tallied just 83 yards on 33 carries. They refused to give up on running the ball and ground out a game-winning touchdown in the end. “That’s a tough defense right there,” said Katoa, who finished with 26 yards on nine carries. “They pride themselves on stopping the run. They do a great job at it. Me and Chris (Brooks) both knew we were going to have to scratch and claw for every yard.”
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jack Colletto scored on a 2-yard run on the final play of the game and Oregon State rallied for a 35-32 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. The Beavers (2-0) initially appeared ready to go for a game-tying field goal before coach Jonathan Smith opted to gamble for the win following a timeout by Fresno State (1-1). “They called a timeout and I kept thinking to myself, ‘We came here down here to win the game, not to go to overtime,’” Smith said. “The opportunity with Jack Colletto on the 2 and we did it.”
