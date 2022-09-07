Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
California congresswoman reports 2 firearms stolen from home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two firearms were stolen from the home of a California congresswoman, she said in a statement. Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday that Los Angeles police were called after she came home the night before to find there had been a break-in. Listen now and subscribe:...
Lebanon-Express
CA: MOSQUITO FIRE BURNS MORE THAN 41K ACRES
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is burning north and northeast in Placer County, triggering additional evacuations as firefighters battle the flames.
