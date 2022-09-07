Read full article on original website
Wreckage from floatplane crash in Puget Sound located
The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state's Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days, The Seattle Times...
CBS News
How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England
An extremist group is being investigated for incidents from Maine to Rhode Island. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Alabama may use untried execution method, nitrogen hypoxia, on man convicted in 1999 triple killing
Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence later this month, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is "very...
Alligator, 17 guns, drugs and cash seized during New Mexico arrest — but tiger is missing
An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the tiger is with someone "in...
Oklahoma inmate suing over alleged "Baby Shark" torture found dead in his cell
An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his jail cell over the weekend was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured by jail employees who forced them to repeatedly listen to the children's song "Baby Shark" for hours. John...
CBS News
Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney to return to work after investigation into performance
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County police chief will be back on duty after he was put on administrative leave because of an investigation into his performance. Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney's attorney released a statement to Eyewitness News saying he's been cleared of any wrong-doing following an investigation by the law firm the township hired.
CBS News
Illinois to begin sending out property tax and income tax rebates
Money could be coming your way. Illinois is starting to send out income tax and property tax rebates to qualifying taxpayers.
