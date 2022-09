The Illinois Valley Community College board appointed a 12-member presidential search advisory committee Thursday that includes community leaders, trustees and IVCC faculty, staff and administrators. The committee includes:. LaSalle County Regional Office of Education Supt. Chris Dvorak;. Trustees Jane Goetz and Bill Hunt;. Student trustee Austin Dille;. Instructors Art Koudelka,...

OGLESBY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO