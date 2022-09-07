ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

Holland High Gives Football The Boot For 2022

After giving up over 120 points in their first two games, the Holland Dutch announced they will be ending their football season early. Holland Football Will Shut Down Their Season On September 16. The Dutch opened up their 2022 campaign with back to back embarrassing losses, 58-0 to crosstown rival...
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
City
Lansing, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Photo Opportunity#Western Michigan#Sparty
100.5 The River

Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium

Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River

Flint Home For Sale Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Approved

This should be an easy shell, I mean sell. When it comes to selling real estate, these three words are most often heard,. Until now. A Flint, Michigan home listing is getting a lot of attention after featuring Donatello, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in its Zillow listing. This is what you would call thinking out of the pizza box.
FLINT, MI
100.5 The River

Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022

We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

See Big Ol Balloons at Wayland BalloonFest

The Wayland BalloonFest is coming back for the second year. This Friday and Saturday, the final hot air balloon festival is taking over West Michigan. "We are back! In 2021, we held our first Hot Air Balloonfest and it was an amazing success, with over 4,000 and 10+ hot air balloons in attendance!"
WAYLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
100.5 The River

Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall

Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy