Read full article on original website
Related
This New Corn Maze Is Perfect For Michigan And Michigan State Fans
It's that time of year again in Michigan. Summer is winding down, the kids are back in school, and we're getting ready for cooler fall weather. When fall finally arrives, one fun thing to do is go to a corn maze. If your friends and family are fans of The Spartans or The Wolverines, then this corn maze is perfect for them.
The Bulbs For Next Year’s Tulip Time Are On Their Way To West Michigan
Yes, it may seem like we couldn't be further away from Spring 2023, but before you know it we'll have snow on the ground, the holidays will fly by faster than we imagined, and we'll all be ready for West Michigan's favorite flower to show it's adorable face. And while...
These Six Michigan Restaurants Featured on Reality TV Have Sadly Closed
It's unfortunate but restaurants come and go, sometimes with little warning or fanfare. These six Michigan have all sadly gone by the wayside even after being featured on national TV. Is Being Featured on a TV Reality Show Good For Business?. Oftentimes, an appearance on a TV show like 'Restaurant:...
Holland High Gives Football The Boot For 2022
After giving up over 120 points in their first two games, the Holland Dutch announced they will be ending their football season early. Holland Football Will Shut Down Their Season On September 16. The Dutch opened up their 2022 campaign with back to back embarrassing losses, 58-0 to crosstown rival...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$3 Movie Day Leads to 100-Person Brawl at Michigan Movie Theater
About 100 people were involved in a fight that broke out Saturday (9/3) at a Michigan movie theater on a day designated as National Cinema Day. The brouhaha broke out at approximately 9 pm at the cinema in Pittsfield Township, just south of Ann Arbor. Police arrested four people who were involved in the fight.
Get Your Polish Sausage Fix at ‘Kielbasa Idol’ in Grand Rapids This Weekend
Didn't get your fill of kielbasa at the Polish Heritage Festival a few weeks ago? Good news, eight area meat markets are competing in "Kielbasa Idol" in Grand Rapids this Saturday!. Who Has The Best Kielbasa in West Michigan?. Since its inception in 2011, Kielbasa Idol is a competition in...
Harmony Hall Near Bridge St. Closing But, Will it be For Good?
Harmony Brewing Company has a location that is near Bridge Street in Grand Rapids and will be closing its doors in early October. Normally when you think of beer and October, you are thinking of some sort of Octoberfest celebration or some new limited fall brews from your favorite local brewery.
Mystery of Mastodon Bones Found in Kent Co Closer to Being Solved
Mastodon bones were found recently in Kent County and researchers have discovered more about the mystery of the animal. It is easy to confuse a mastodon, elephant, or woolly mammoth when you find a couple of big bones in a hole in the ground. To better explain the difference, in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium
Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
Flint Home For Sale Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Approved
This should be an easy shell, I mean sell. When it comes to selling real estate, these three words are most often heard,. Until now. A Flint, Michigan home listing is getting a lot of attention after featuring Donatello, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in its Zillow listing. This is what you would call thinking out of the pizza box.
Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022
We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
See Big Ol Balloons at Wayland BalloonFest
The Wayland BalloonFest is coming back for the second year. This Friday and Saturday, the final hot air balloon festival is taking over West Michigan. "We are back! In 2021, we held our first Hot Air Balloonfest and it was an amazing success, with over 4,000 and 10+ hot air balloons in attendance!"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 3 Places To Grab A Craft Beer In West Michigan
Tomorrow might be the best day for all Michiganders, especially those who have a passion and love for beer. National Beer Lover's Day is tomorrow. It is only right to celebrate in Beer City. There is no better way to celebrate than to grab a ice-cold pint or pitcher of...
7 Years After Being Stolen, Little Yorkie Found in Michigan & Reunited With Owner
Pets are one of the best parts of the family dynamic. A pet easily wiggles its way into you and your family's heart. How would you feel if your pet was stolen from you?. What if after they were stolen 7 years ago, the pet is found 1,000 miles away?
New Homeowners In Michigan Beware: Your Home’s Value May Be Rapidly Changing
It's been an extremely difficult year for new homeowners in West Michigan. At the start of 2022, we read multiple reports that West Michigan is one of the most competitive housing markets in the country. Between a renters shortage to rising home prices due to growth in the area, moving can be a real headache.
Ain’t It Grand?: Singer Kane Brown is Michigan’s Newest Sheriff Deputy
Kane Brown is having an incredible year leading into the release of his new album, Different Man, which is being released on September 9th. He recently was the first country singer to preform on the MTV Video Music Awards, has seen multiple number one songs, and he's even releasing a romantic duet with his wife that everyone is already swooning over.
New 140 Acre Nature Preserve in West Michigan Announces Opening Date
Outdoorsman and nature lovers alike will soon be able to enjoy a new nature preserve here in west Michigan as the 140-acre Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve has announced their opening date in Allegan. In late 2021 the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC) announced it had secure acreage along the Kalamazoo River...
Remember “Hi, I’m Tom Fox” Commercials? Tom Fox Passes Away at 95
Most of us remember Fox Jewelers, a Grand Rapids jewelry institution for 100-years. Thousands and thousands of diamonds passed through those doors and couples got engaged and married with a Tom Fox diamond on a beautiful lady's finger. Don't we also remember all those radio and TV commercials. They always...
Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall
Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
Fulton Street Market Is Hosting A Spooky Halloween Themed Market For One Day
I'm going to admit something here: I'm obsessed with Halloween. Give me every spooky spider, bat and cobweb because I live for the entire month of October. In fact, I spend half of the year planning my costume so that I don't ender up with the same boring "look in a bag" that everyone else has.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0