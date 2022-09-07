Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Border Classic: Fitzgerald pulls away from Madison County
In a battle of defending state champions, Fitzgerald made a statement. The Peach State is just a little bit better. The Purple Hurricanes used a tough defense to pull away from Madison County 20-12 in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic on Saturday afternoon. Fitzgerald (4-0) erased a 12-6 deficit in the third quarter and pulled away late to give Madison (2-1) its first loss of the season.
Earthquake reported in Georgia
MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be first Randolph County manager
CUTHBERT — After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades. Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 1300 block of Gray Highway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was [..]
Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
Authorities: Security guard shot in head during incident at Georgia bar
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A security guard is dead following a shooting at a Georgia bar. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that killed 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon. According to the BCSO, several people at the Rodeo Bar and Grill...
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
Adult and teen shot after altercation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.
Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
Georgia set to celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day
SOCIAL CIRCLE — First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/12/22
A man is recovering after being shot during an attempted armed robbery on Sunday near the Tubman Museum. Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened around 1:30 a.m.
Pedestrian killed, motorcyclist injured after crash in Bibb County
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred in the 1300 block of Gray Highway just before midnight. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man was walking in the left lane in the 1300 block of Gray Highway. A pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old Milledgeville man, struck the man.
Man robbed and shot in Downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.
Daiquiris & More opens new location on MLK Boulevard in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Daiquiris and More has a new location in downtown Macon with more space but the same amount of good times. The business started out on 378 Second Street in 2019. “Our goal was just to continue to grow into something bigger, something that the Macon community...
Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound
MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
21-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting at Pio Nono barbershop in July
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a July shooting death on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes Jr. was arrested on Monday by deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at Hughes’ residence on Highland Avenue.
Macon man shot in attempted armed robbery
MACON, Ga. — A man was victim to an attempted robbery early Sunday morning near the Tubman Museum. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a call came in around 1:30 a.m., and responded to Atrium Health Navicent in regards to a person shot. Deputies talked to a 32-year-old...
Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.
Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
