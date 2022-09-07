Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Macon celebration dedicated to legendary artist Otis Redding
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon held a homecoming celebration for the late artist Otis Redding in what would have been his 81st birthday. The entire weekend had activities dedicated to the legendary soul singer including a groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. A 15,000 square foot space dedicated to musical education and collaboration of students aged 3 to 18.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Monroe County girl who battled inoperable brain tumor passes away at age 9
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old girl after she passed away in her battle with an inoperable brain tumor. "Mighty" Madeline Sanders passed away on Friday, according to a post on the Jay's HOPE Foundation's Facebook page. Back in January 2020, people...
WJCL
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins neighbors glad to see annual Christmas parade return to Watson Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's a Warner Robins tradition on the first Saturday in December. Santa Claus is coming to town, and this time, he's headed back to Watson Boulevard. "Every Christmas, that's part of what you do, you have to go see the parade," Blanca Bowman said. For...
wabe.org
Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/12/22
A man is recovering after being shot during an attempted armed robbery on Sunday near the Tubman Museum. Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened around 1:30 a.m.
VERIFY: Yes, Warner Robins could see higher tax bills
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We reported last week that based on Warner Robins' new proposed millage rate, many people in Warner Robins could pay more in taxes. After that, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick took to Facebook to call that "100 percent false." Warner Robins Mayor and Council last week announced...
RELATED PEOPLE
A Mid-Century Modern Macon Home
MACON, Ga. — Curtis Hertwig lives in the house he grew up in. The split-level mid-century modern home with cedar siding and a copper roof is surrounded by two acres of woods in Shirley Hills. “My grandparents lived on Pio Nono and thought my family had moved, you know,...
Career changers are helping to fill teaching vacancies
MACON, Ga. — After school on a recent Thursday, 170 Bibb Schools teachers were congratulated, rewarded then put to work for a couple more hours. The group of educators, about 11% of the district’s teachers, all share at least one thing in common: they are career changers, new to teaching.
Folks turn out for Macon's last Picnic in the Park of the year
MACON, Ga. — Despite the overcast weather, folks made their way to Carolyn Crayton Park for the city's Picnic in the Park and food truck festival Saturday afternoon. Festival-goers brought pop-up tents, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs as they relaxed. There was live music and even slushies for the...
What are Brian Kemp’s education priorities if he wins a second term?
Reversing learning loss stemming from the pandemic, boosting the education workforce and stepping up school safety measures will be Gov. Brian Kemp’s top education priorities if he wins a second term in November, Kemp said Monday. At an elementary school in Oconee County, the governor announced he will ask...
IN THIS ARTICLE
41nbc.com
Concerts, groundbreaking and beer to honor Otis Redding this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Otis Redding Foundation is celebrating 81 years of soul singer Otis Redding with a weekend full of events in Macon. Redding was raised in Macon. He went on to create hit songs “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”, “Respect” and “Try a Little Tenderness.” In 1967, he died in a plane crash at the age of 26.
WJCL
Authorities: Security guard shot in head during incident at Georgia bar
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A security guard is dead following a shooting at a Georgia bar. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that killed 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon. According to the BCSO, several people at the Rodeo Bar and Grill...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 1300 block of Gray Highway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was [..]
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA
Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.
41nbc.com
Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
41nbc.com
Macon resident opens long-term care facility to address Certified Nurse Aide need
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Patricia Duncan has lived in Macon her entire life, and she’s been helping the elderly ever since she was a little girl. She’s making it her mission to ‘Train the next generation of caregivers.’ with the hope of addressing the shortage of care givers in the area.
Comments / 0