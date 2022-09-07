ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

wgxa.tv

Macon celebration dedicated to legendary artist Otis Redding

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon held a homecoming celebration for the late artist Otis Redding in what would have been his 81st birthday. The entire weekend had activities dedicated to the legendary soul singer including a groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. A 15,000 square foot space dedicated to musical education and collaboration of students aged 3 to 18.
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
WJCL

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
wabe.org

Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, Warner Robins could see higher tax bills

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We reported last week that based on Warner Robins' new proposed millage rate, many people in Warner Robins could pay more in taxes. After that, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick took to Facebook to call that "100 percent false." Warner Robins Mayor and Council last week announced...
13WMAZ

A Mid-Century Modern Macon Home

MACON, Ga. — Curtis Hertwig lives in the house he grew up in. The split-level mid-century modern home with cedar siding and a copper roof is surrounded by two acres of woods in Shirley Hills. “My grandparents lived on Pio Nono and thought my family had moved, you know,...
13WMAZ

Career changers are helping to fill teaching vacancies

MACON, Ga. — After school on a recent Thursday, 170 Bibb Schools teachers were congratulated, rewarded then put to work for a couple more hours. The group of educators, about 11% of the district’s teachers, all share at least one thing in common: they are career changers, new to teaching.
13WMAZ

Folks turn out for Macon's last Picnic in the Park of the year

MACON, Ga. — Despite the overcast weather, folks made their way to Carolyn Crayton Park for the city's Picnic in the Park and food truck festival Saturday afternoon. Festival-goers brought pop-up tents, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs as they relaxed. There was live music and even slushies for the...
41nbc.com

Concerts, groundbreaking and beer to honor Otis Redding this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Otis Redding Foundation is celebrating 81 years of soul singer Otis Redding with a weekend full of events in Macon. Redding was raised in Macon. He went on to create hit songs “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”, “Respect” and “Try a Little Tenderness.” In 1967, he died in a plane crash at the age of 26.
WJCL

Authorities: Security guard shot in head during incident at Georgia bar

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A security guard is dead following a shooting at a Georgia bar. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that killed 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon. According to the BCSO, several people at the Rodeo Bar and Grill...
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA

Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.
41nbc.com

Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
11Alive

Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
