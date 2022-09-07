Read full article on original website
Georgia football is the best team in the country
Georgia football beat Samford 33-0 and produced the best victory of the week among the rest of the top 10. After watching the Dawgs’ game, it’s clear who the No.1 team in the country is, and it isn’t the Alabama Crimson Tide. Week 2 was one of...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over Samford
On a Saturday when some of the nation’s top teams struggled to take care of business, the Georgia Bulldogs made enough plays early on to leave no doubt about the game’s outcome. No. 2 Georgia bullied Samford with a suffocating defense and an offense that found its groove...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer 'all in' on one college football national championship contender
Urban Meyer was impressed with how Georgia played against Oregon. The Bulldogs won by a score of 49-3 in the season opener. Meyer joined the FOX Big Noon Kickoff cast as a part of their Week 1 overreaction segment. He was on the panel with former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn.
Charles, now king of England, was first British royal to see a UGA football game
During the week that Charles became the king of Great Britain, it is remembered that he was the first member of the roya...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
WTVM
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them Famous
ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the college football season here, a couple who works on the campus of the reigning national champions, the University of Georgia, joined us on the “Run The Race” podcast. This husband and wife also went viral several years ago, with “haters” helping them gain some fame on national TV.
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA minus God
As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
Red and Black
The Foundry reopens with updated menu
Change is coming to The Foundry. After closing at the beginning of the pandemic and holding mostly private events for the past two years, the restaurant and bar is preparing to reopen to the public on Sept. 8, according to Amber Kitson, general manager at Graduate Athens. Its new hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross
Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of Georgia
Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth County on September 8, 2022, during his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Parking lots around the Cumming Cigar Company were packed on the morning of Thursday, September 8 as Herschel Walker (R) made a stop in Forsyth County on his “Restore America Bus Tour.”
nowhabersham.com
Body found in Habersham County may be that of missing Athens woman
Authorities have still not confirmed the identity of a woman whose body was found over the weekend in Habersham County, but there are strong indications it may be that of a missing Athens woman. Family members reported 59-year-old Deborrah Collier missing on Saturday. Patrol deputies found a vehicle matching the...
Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch
Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
Crews work to recover plane, pilot after crash in Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, GA. (WSPA) – A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell over the weekend is still underwater. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told 7News it “is working with a salvage company and the insurance company on recovery efforts.” A spokesperson said they do no have an estimated time on when the plane will […]
Hartsfield-Jackson’s master plan grows in price, complexity
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's price tag for its expansion and modernization plans is nearly doubling, with more projects planned over a longer time frame.
Police departments send condolences after 2 Cobb deputies are killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies sent their condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after two deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday night. Sheriff Craig D. Owens said the two deputies were serving a warrant when they were ambushed while talking to...
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
