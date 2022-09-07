ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia football is the best team in the country

Georgia football beat Samford 33-0 and produced the best victory of the week among the rest of the top 10. After watching the Dawgs’ game, it’s clear who the No.1 team in the country is, and it isn’t the Alabama Crimson Tide. Week 2 was one of...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA minus God

As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Kirby Smart
Red and Black

The Foundry reopens with updated menu

Change is coming to The Foundry. After closing at the beginning of the pandemic and holding mostly private events for the past two years, the restaurant and bar is preparing to reopen to the public on Sept. 8, according to Amber Kitson, general manager at Graduate Athens. Its new hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross

Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
NORCROSS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec#Oregon Ducks
nowhabersham.com

Body found in Habersham County may be that of missing Athens woman

Authorities have still not confirmed the identity of a woman whose body was found over the weekend in Habersham County, but there are strong indications it may be that of a missing Athens woman. Family members reported 59-year-old Deborrah Collier missing on Saturday. Patrol deputies found a vehicle matching the...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Crews work to recover plane, pilot after crash in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, GA. (WSPA) – A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell over the weekend is still underwater. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told 7News it “is working with a salvage company and the insurance company on recovery efforts.” A spokesperson said they do no have an estimated time on when the plane will […]
HART COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy