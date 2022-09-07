Read full article on original website
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Watch: New ‘Willow’ trailer teases a magical return for Warwick Davis’ sorcerer
In the first bit of non-Star Wars content the legendary studio has created for Disney Plus, Lucasfilm is about to serve up a sequel that fans of a cult favorite fantasy have been waiting more than three decades for: Willow. The follow up to the 1988 cult classic, the film is headed to streaming this fall, and a new trailer for the Warwick Davis vehicle has just come our way via Disney’s D23 Expo.
A hit horror that’s nightmarish in all the wrong ways casts a curse on the streaming ranks
David S. Goyer is known for being involved with a myriad of massively popular films, franchises, and properties as a writer, but it’s probably for the best that he hasn’t stepped behind the camera to direct a feature film since 2009’s horrendous The Unborn. While the filmmaker...
One of the MCU’s most overlooked arcs finally gets its due from the fandom
Utilizing a long-form storytelling model not dissimilar to that of episodic television has been used as a criticism of the Marvel Cinematic Universe plenty of times in the past, but it’s also been a huge positive. Spending years getting to know supporting characters helps create an emotional investment and audience connection that wouldn’t work otherwise, and few background players have benefited more from that sentiment than Karen Gillan’s Nebula.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
Trolls sharpen their knives as Brie Larson asks if anyone even wants to see her return as Captain Marvel
One of the great mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been the intense dislike and disdain many subsets hold for both star Brie Larson and her solo debut Captain Marvel. Despite earning over a billion dollars at the box office to rank as one of the franchise’s highest-grossing...
Horror fans name and shame the franchises that suffered worse from the law of diminishing returns
With horror, just like any other genre, there are hits and misses as far as sequels are concerned. Generally speaking, the rule of thumb is that sequels rarely ever surpass the original, regardless of the circumstances. Although franchises like Scream, Halloween and Friday the 13th have been pumping out sequels and remakes and requels for what feels like centuries, you can never beat the classics. However, even though the odds are against most sequels, it isn’t unheard of for a beloved franchise to exceed expectations as the story continues. Unfortunately, a worthwhile sequel is about as rare as gold dust, so let’s discuss the more likely possibility — awful sequels.
‘The Incredible Hulk’ villain confirmed to return in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Having been shut out of canon for so long, the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cracked the door open, but Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader has just waltzed right on through to become part of the cast for Captain America: New World Order.
Netflix’s latest mundane original ignores bad reviews to hit #1 in 27 countries
When it comes to bulletproof forms of cinema, Netflix originals are right up there with superhero blockbusters when it comes to finding continued success regardless of what the critics think. Anything bearing the streaming service’s logo that can’t be found anywhere else is virtually guaranteed to make a splash, with End of the Road the latest to hit big in spite of poor reviews.
Fans aghast after forgotten MCU character returns for ‘Captain America: New World Order’
While we didn’t get a trailer for Captain America: New World Order, Marvel Studios did unveil the principal cast. That was enough to get fans’ imaginations rolling, especially seeing Tim Blake Nelson making his return to the Marvel fold. This will be the fourth overall Captain America film,...
Fans aren’t entirely sold on the idea of a ‘Deadpool’/’Stranger Things’ crossover
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is famous for its crossovers, but given that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is famed in his own right for breaking the fourth wall and throwing any sense of canon and continuity out of the window, the Merc with a Mouth will no doubt reference many properties beyond the franchise’s walls when that third installment finally gets around to happening.
A surprisingly nuanced take breaks down the MCU’s Captain Marvel problem
If you’ve got an internet connection and a soft spot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then there’s a distinct possibility you’ll be aware that the running battle between Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and her online detractors has been raging once again. Trolls went after the Academy...
Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed
One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise. The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss...
Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship
It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security
Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
‘Wednesday’ co-creator says the show has ‘lots of Easter eggs’ and an army of artists behind the scenes
While some television shows or films are the product of a singular visual mind, Wednesday is not going to be one of them. The show following The Addams Family takes place in a highly detailed environment a creator says is the product of numerous people. Miles Millar, who developed the...
MCU fans call out what might be Disney Plus’ worst decision ever
Disney Plus can be a haven for parents. It’s full of family friendly fare that can keep a young one entertained for hours. What a blessing. However, there’s one show that’s irking parents because of its lack of autoplay: I am Groot. Over on the subreddit r/Marvelstudios,...
Latest Marvel News: Chaos reigns as Brie Larson blasts trolls and ‘Captain America 4’ adds controversial character
Here we go, True Believers, it’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Following Marvel’s massive (well, maybe not quite as massive as we thought) drop of announcements at the D23 Expo this weekend, the MCU fandom has pretty much descended into chaos as we deal with the fallout of the event. For one, the Battle of Brie Larson is well underway and nobody knows what to make of the news that Captain America: New World Order is adding one of Marvel Comics’ most notorious heroes to its roster.
‘Star Wars’ supporters ponder the history-altering what ifs had the original bombed in 1977
Every major studio-backed blockbuster that comes along would love to be responsible for changing the course of cinematic history, but only a minute percentage actually manage to accomplish such a game-changing feat. Jaws was arguably the first, but the release of Star Wars two years later took things to a whole new level.
‘Quantumania’ fans heavily divided after ‘Ant-Man 3’ merch appears to reveal MODOK design
The long-awaited debut of MODOK into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is closer, as some Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merch seems to have leaked his design. One of the most zany and bizarre goons from the annals of Marvel, MODOK appeared recently as the villain in the Marvel’s Avengers video game which was mostly forgotten. Despite not being a spectacular game, most fans agree it portrayed MODOK particularly effectively.
