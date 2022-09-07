ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

North Dakota’s Favorite Son Josh Duhamel Has Tied The Knot

North Dakota's most eligible bachelor is officially hands-off. It appears Josh Duhamel and his fiance Audria Mari got married over the weekend in Mari's hometown of Fargo. The two had recently got their marriage license from a Cass County Courthouse setting the stage for the two to marry. You can read more about that here.
