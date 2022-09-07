Read full article on original website
Related
One dead, three seriously injured in Pueblo crash
UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 2:07 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead and three are seriously injured following the crash Saturday morning that involved four cars at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. The intersection was closed for close to three hours but has since reopened. PPD said speed, alcohol, and drugs are […]
4-car crash closes intersection on south side of Pueblo Saturday morning
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard is closed Saturday morning due to a serious four-car crash, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police had the intersection closed for several hours. It was reopened around 2:30 P.M. https://twitter.com/PuebloPolice1/status/1568644469381124097 Officials asked people to please avoid the area. The post 4-car crash closes intersection on south side of Pueblo Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
Speed & alcohol considered factors in fatal crash
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says speed and alcohol are being considered factors in a fatal crash that killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the Coroner identified the driver, as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs. At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South […]
Westbound Hwy 24 reopened after crash
UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:57 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The roadway has reopened to westbound traffic, per CDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Hwy 24 closed just past Manitou due to crash SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:37 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — All westbound lanes of US Highway 24 are closed just past Manitou Springs due to a crash. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver crashed their car into another car and then smashed into an apartment building, west of I-25 and Fillmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Straus Lane. Police said two beams that supported the balcony to The post Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
KKTV
Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mallard Drive, near Fountain Blvd. and Chelton, around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the The post More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
20+ shots fired in neighborhood near Olympic Training Center
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found evidence of more than 20 shots being fired in a neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to CSPD, officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting hearing a […]
Man found asleep in stolen car crashes into business, patrol car before fleeing
COLORADO SPRINGS — A man found sleeping inside a car in a business parking lot evaded officers by hitting a concrete barrier and an officer’s patrol car on Saturday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), employees of a business in the 2400 block of Platte Avenue found a car running in their parking […]
Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Stolen vehicle suspect rams police cruiser into Auto Zone
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a stolen vehicle suspect rammed one of their police cruisers into an Auto Zone this morning. Police tell 11 News they received a call of a person sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside of an Auto Zone on East Platte Avenue and East Boulder Street. Police say when they came across the suspect, they rammed into the Auto Zone with a police cruiser. Police did not provide details on how the suspect got into the police cruiser.
KKTV
Driver fatigue possible factor in deadly Fremont County crash
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking at driver fatigue as a possible factor following a deadly crash in Fremont County. CSP was called to Highway 50 between Howard and Coaldale just after 6 in the morning on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver, only identified publicly as a 20-year-old man from Texas, died at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
KKTV
1 injured in northeast Colorado Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a person was shot in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday evening. “Anyone with information, video of the incident, or who is a witness to a portion of the investigation, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000,” a lieutenant wrote in a blotter entry on the incident.
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol closed the eastbound lane of HWY 50 for hours after a deadly crash
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday at 6:12 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near milepost 236 in Fremont County. CSP determined that the vehicle had drifted off the south side of the roadway where it collided with the end...
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
WATCH: Thieves carry ATM out of Pueblo business
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for information regarding the burglary of a Pueblo business on Thursday. According to PPD, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, officers responded to Graham’s Grill on Jerry Murphy Road regarding a burglary alarm. When officers arrived, they found the door to the restaurant had […]
The 10 deadliest Colorado counties in terms of traffic deaths
As of September 2, 448 people had died on Colorado's roads. While 161 of those deaths were linked to accidents where impairment was a factor, other reasons like distracted driving, excessive speeding, and wildlife on roadways have resulted in fatalities, as well. Here's a breakdown of the 10 Colorado counties...
The Rut is on the Way: Watch Two Bull Moose Spar in Silverton Colorado
*clears throat, begins Game of Thrones impression* The rut is coming. You might be thinking: "The rut? What?" Don't worry — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has your back. According to the agency, the rut is the breeding season for animals like elk, deer, and moose. The moose's rut...
Comments / 0