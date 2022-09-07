COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a stolen vehicle suspect rammed one of their police cruisers into an Auto Zone this morning. Police tell 11 News they received a call of a person sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside of an Auto Zone on East Platte Avenue and East Boulder Street. Police say when they came across the suspect, they rammed into the Auto Zone with a police cruiser. Police did not provide details on how the suspect got into the police cruiser.

