Fremont County, CO

KXRM

One dead, three seriously injured in Pueblo crash

UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 2:07 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead and three are seriously injured following the crash Saturday morning that involved four cars at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. The intersection was closed for close to three hours but has since reopened. PPD said speed, alcohol, and drugs are […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

4-car crash closes intersection on south side of Pueblo Saturday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard is closed Saturday morning due to a serious four-car crash, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police had the intersection closed for several hours. It was reopened around 2:30 P.M. https://twitter.com/PuebloPolice1/status/1568644469381124097 Officials asked people to please avoid the area. The post 4-car crash closes intersection on south side of Pueblo Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Speed & alcohol considered factors in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says speed and alcohol are being considered factors in a fatal crash that killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the Coroner identified the driver, as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs. At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Westbound Hwy 24 reopened after crash

UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:57 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The roadway has reopened to westbound traffic, per CDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Hwy 24 closed just past Manitou due to crash SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:37 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — All westbound lanes of US Highway 24 are closed just past Manitou Springs due to a crash. […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver crashed their car into another car and then smashed into an apartment building, west of I-25 and Fillmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Straus Lane. Police said two beams that supported the balcony to The post Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mallard Drive, near Fountain Blvd. and Chelton, around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the The post More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

20+ shots fired in neighborhood near Olympic Training Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found evidence of more than 20 shots being fired in a neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to CSPD, officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting hearing a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Stolen vehicle suspect rams police cruiser into Auto Zone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a stolen vehicle suspect rammed one of their police cruisers into an Auto Zone this morning. Police tell 11 News they received a call of a person sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside of an Auto Zone on East Platte Avenue and East Boulder Street. Police say when they came across the suspect, they rammed into the Auto Zone with a police cruiser. Police did not provide details on how the suspect got into the police cruiser.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Driver fatigue possible factor in deadly Fremont County crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking at driver fatigue as a possible factor following a deadly crash in Fremont County. CSP was called to Highway 50 between Howard and Coaldale just after 6 in the morning on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver, only identified publicly as a 20-year-old man from Texas, died at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

1 injured in northeast Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a person was shot in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday evening. “Anyone with information, video of the incident, or who is a witness to a portion of the investigation, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000,” a lieutenant wrote in a blotter entry on the incident.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

WATCH: Thieves carry ATM out of Pueblo business

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for information regarding the burglary of a Pueblo business on Thursday. According to PPD, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, officers responded to Graham’s Grill on Jerry Murphy Road regarding a burglary alarm. When officers arrived, they found the door to the restaurant had […]
PUEBLO, CO

