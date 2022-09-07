ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

97.9 WGRD

Holland High Gives Football The Boot For 2022

After giving up over 120 points in their first two games, the Holland Dutch announced they will be ending their football season early. Holland Football Will Shut Down Their Season On September 16. The Dutch opened up their 2022 campaign with back to back embarrassing losses, 58-0 to crosstown rival...
HOLLAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Flint And Ypsilanti Shows Again

Greta Van Fleet has canceled two upcoming shows in their home state of Michigan. Unfortunately for fans that planned on seeing the band in Flint or Ypsilanti - there will be no rescheduled shows. This is the second cancellation in both cities. As of now, ticket refund information has not...
YPSILANTI, MI
97.9 WGRD

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
97.9 WGRD

Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium

Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Flint Home For Sale Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Approved

This should be an easy shell, I mean sell. When it comes to selling real estate, these three words are most often heard,. Until now. A Flint, Michigan home listing is getting a lot of attention after featuring Donatello, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in its Zillow listing. This is what you would call thinking out of the pizza box.
FLINT, MI
See Big Ol Balloons at Wayland BalloonFest

The Wayland BalloonFest is coming back for the second year. This Friday and Saturday, the final hot air balloon festival is taking over West Michigan. "We are back! In 2021, we held our first Hot Air Balloonfest and it was an amazing success, with over 4,000 and 10+ hot air balloons in attendance!"
WAYLAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022

We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Does Downtown Grand Rapids lack late night eats?

After living in downtown Grand Rapids, I have noticed a few things that happen on a daily basis. People do not know how to drive at Ottawa Ave and Fulton Ave intersection. There will be a line of young people flooding the sidewalks outside of Social House every single day of the week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

The Centerpiece of Downtown Grand Rapids Has Reopened Its Doors

The B.O.B. often referred to as the centerpiece of downtown Grand Rapids has reopened its doors after being closed for nine months and almost for good. Who has not pre-gamed at the B.O.B. before going to a concert at Van Andel Arena, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Intersection, or DeVos Performance Hall? It is something that I have missed and thought it would never happen again and thankfully I was wrong.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
