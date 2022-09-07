Read full article on original website
Holland High Gives Football The Boot For 2022
After giving up over 120 points in their first two games, the Holland Dutch announced they will be ending their football season early. Holland Football Will Shut Down Their Season On September 16. The Dutch opened up their 2022 campaign with back to back embarrassing losses, 58-0 to crosstown rival...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Greta Van Fleet Cancel Flint And Ypsilanti Shows Again
Greta Van Fleet has canceled two upcoming shows in their home state of Michigan. Unfortunately for fans that planned on seeing the band in Flint or Ypsilanti - there will be no rescheduled shows. This is the second cancellation in both cities. As of now, ticket refund information has not...
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
$3 Movie Day Leads to 100-Person Brawl at Michigan Movie Theater
About 100 people were involved in a fight that broke out Saturday (9/3) at a Michigan movie theater on a day designated as National Cinema Day. The brouhaha broke out at approximately 9 pm at the cinema in Pittsfield Township, just south of Ann Arbor. Police arrested four people who were involved in the fight.
Travel Channel’s Top 10 Places to Visit in Michigan & Grand Rapids Made the Cut
As a self-titled traveling expert, I am always looking to the Travel Channel for my next trip. Whether it is international or domestic, Travel Channel always recommends the best places. Sometimes, they feature hidden gems you would not have thought of. The Travel Channel complied a list of the top...
Harmony Hall Near Bridge St. Closing But, Will it be For Good?
Harmony Brewing Company has a location that is near Bridge Street in Grand Rapids and will be closing its doors in early October. Normally when you think of beer and October, you are thinking of some sort of Octoberfest celebration or some new limited fall brews from your favorite local brewery.
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
Mystery of Mastodon Bones Found in Kent Co Closer to Being Solved
Mastodon bones were found recently in Kent County and researchers have discovered more about the mystery of the animal. It is easy to confuse a mastodon, elephant, or woolly mammoth when you find a couple of big bones in a hole in the ground. To better explain the difference, in...
Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium
Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Flint Home For Sale Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Approved
This should be an easy shell, I mean sell. When it comes to selling real estate, these three words are most often heard,. Until now. A Flint, Michigan home listing is getting a lot of attention after featuring Donatello, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in its Zillow listing. This is what you would call thinking out of the pizza box.
See Big Ol Balloons at Wayland BalloonFest
The Wayland BalloonFest is coming back for the second year. This Friday and Saturday, the final hot air balloon festival is taking over West Michigan. "We are back! In 2021, we held our first Hot Air Balloonfest and it was an amazing success, with over 4,000 and 10+ hot air balloons in attendance!"
West Michigan Locations Begin Distributing ‘Omicron’ Covid Booster
Health departments in West Michigan, including the Kent & Ottawa County health departments, announced last week that the 'Omicron' Covid booster shot would be available soon, and now it's here. The new booster shots are available for anyone over the age of 12 who has already gotten their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022
We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
7 Years After Being Stolen, Little Yorkie Found in Michigan & Reunited With Owner
Pets are one of the best parts of the family dynamic. A pet easily wiggles its way into you and your family's heart. How would you feel if your pet was stolen from you?. What if after they were stolen 7 years ago, the pet is found 1,000 miles away?
Feeling A Bit Down, Grand Rapids? You’re Not Alone
A recent study by a medical web site says Grand Rapids is among the cities with highest prevalence of depression in the nation. Grand Rapids Is In The Top 50 Of The Cities With The Most Cases Of Depression. The study was conducted by the research team at CEUfast.com. They...
Does Downtown Grand Rapids lack late night eats?
After living in downtown Grand Rapids, I have noticed a few things that happen on a daily basis. People do not know how to drive at Ottawa Ave and Fulton Ave intersection. There will be a line of young people flooding the sidewalks outside of Social House every single day of the week.
The Centerpiece of Downtown Grand Rapids Has Reopened Its Doors
The B.O.B. often referred to as the centerpiece of downtown Grand Rapids has reopened its doors after being closed for nine months and almost for good. Who has not pre-gamed at the B.O.B. before going to a concert at Van Andel Arena, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Intersection, or DeVos Performance Hall? It is something that I have missed and thought it would never happen again and thankfully I was wrong.
Fulton Street Market Is Hosting A Spooky Halloween Themed Market For One Day
I'm going to admit something here: I'm obsessed with Halloween. Give me every spooky spider, bat and cobweb because I live for the entire month of October. In fact, I spend half of the year planning my costume so that I don't ender up with the same boring "look in a bag" that everyone else has.
