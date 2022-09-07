ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

Current Publishing

Carmel’s first build-to-rent community proposed in Legacy development

Approximately 230 single-family attached and detached homes and 120 garden-style apartments – all rentals – have been proposed in the Legacy development in northeast Carmel. Florida-based Advenir Oakley Development has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a residential community known as LEO Living Cottages and...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Indiana American Water plans water main flushing

Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

South Meridian Street corridor to get nearly $7M in improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — Dennis Burton stood outside his jewelry store in the 900 block of South Meridian Street and looked at the heavy equipment blocking the street and constructing a 269-unit apartment building across the way. ”The southside has all kinds of potential and we’re kind of realizing that now,” he said above the noise. TWG […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

County hires new 911 director

Hamilton County has hired a new executive director of communications who will oversee the county’s 911 center starting this month. Michael Hubbs, who has been director of the Marion County 911 Center in Indianapolis since 2014, will replace Jeff Schemmer, who accepted a job in May as executive director at the Indiana Statewide 911 Board.
WFYI

North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street

Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Salute to our Southside Heroes

Heroes are those who make a difference in their communities. They inspire and encourage others. They implement change for the greater good. They persevere, despite the uphill challenges. They may serve quietly, yet their actions are heard loud and clear. The members of our Southside police and fire departments are...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here

Election skepticism and harassment are on the rise across the country, but Indiana officials say they haven’t noted a difference locally. In a national survey of nearly 600 election officials released in March, the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice found that 17% of local officials had personally experienced threats, with over half of yesses reporting […] The post Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Amanda’s Market to showcase local artists, vendors

Amanda’s Exchange, Lux & Ivy and Newman and Co. will partner to host the fourth iteration of Amanda’s Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Amanda’s Exchange, 715 E. Carmel Dr., in Carmel. The outdoor event for all ages is open to the public and will feature more than 50 vendors.
CARMEL, IN
wastetodaymagazine.com

WM acquires 2 waste, recycling businesses

Houston-based WM has made two acquisitions in recent weeks. The company acquired Clayton, Indiana-based Ray’s Trash Service and Harrisonburg, Virginia-based Green Earth LLC. According to a report from Indianapolis-based WRTV, WM acquired key assets of Ray’s Trash Service, which is a large family-owned recycling and waste collection operation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

IPS drops employee attendance rule for $1,500 bonuses

Indianapolis Public Schools is dropping a limit on the number of absences employees could have last spring in order to qualify for a $1,500 retention bonus the district will pay out this week. The initial requirement for the bonus, which the district will pay out Friday and is one of three rounds to be distributed through September 2023, allowed staff no more than two absences after March 28. Although staff could still...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

