Carmel’s first build-to-rent community proposed in Legacy development
Approximately 230 single-family attached and detached homes and 120 garden-style apartments – all rentals – have been proposed in the Legacy development in northeast Carmel. Florida-based Advenir Oakley Development has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a residential community known as LEO Living Cottages and...
Indiana American Water plans water main flushing
Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
South Meridian Street corridor to get nearly $7M in improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — Dennis Burton stood outside his jewelry store in the 900 block of South Meridian Street and looked at the heavy equipment blocking the street and constructing a 269-unit apartment building across the way. ”The southside has all kinds of potential and we’re kind of realizing that now,” he said above the noise. TWG […]
County hires new 911 director
Hamilton County has hired a new executive director of communications who will oversee the county’s 911 center starting this month. Michael Hubbs, who has been director of the Marion County 911 Center in Indianapolis since 2014, will replace Jeff Schemmer, who accepted a job in May as executive director at the Indiana Statewide 911 Board.
North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street
Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
INDOT announces new changes, street closures for North Split project
The Indiana Department of Transportation on Friday announced new traffic changes and street closures as work continues on the North Split project in Indianapolis.
Northeast Indy residents can't figure out why they're not getting mail regularly
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s an old saying about how neither snow, nor rain, nor heat or gloom of night can stop the United States Postal Service from getting you your mail. You can’t prove that by 88-year-old Bonnie Marsh though, who lives on the northeast side in Indianapolis' Pleasant Hills neighborhood - not for almost the past month, anyway.
Southside Times
Salute to our Southside Heroes
Heroes are those who make a difference in their communities. They inspire and encourage others. They implement change for the greater good. They persevere, despite the uphill challenges. They may serve quietly, yet their actions are heard loud and clear. The members of our Southside police and fire departments are...
Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here
Election skepticism and harassment are on the rise across the country, but Indiana officials say they haven’t noted a difference locally. In a national survey of nearly 600 election officials released in March, the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice found that 17% of local officials had personally experienced threats, with over half of yesses reporting […] The post Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Man found dead in cab parked in Downtown Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help from community members and business owners after a man was found dead in the driver's seat of a cab.
Amanda’s Market to showcase local artists, vendors
Amanda’s Exchange, Lux & Ivy and Newman and Co. will partner to host the fourth iteration of Amanda’s Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Amanda’s Exchange, 715 E. Carmel Dr., in Carmel. The outdoor event for all ages is open to the public and will feature more than 50 vendors.
WM acquires 2 waste, recycling businesses
Houston-based WM has made two acquisitions in recent weeks. The company acquired Clayton, Indiana-based Ray’s Trash Service and Harrisonburg, Virginia-based Green Earth LLC. According to a report from Indianapolis-based WRTV, WM acquired key assets of Ray’s Trash Service, which is a large family-owned recycling and waste collection operation.
UAW members at Stellantis casting plant in Kokomo, Indiana, strike for local contract
Workers at a casting plant for the maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles on Saturday went on strike to demand a local agreement with Stellantis NV that provides members with a "safe and comfortable place to work," the United Auto Workers said in a statement. Leaders of UAW Local 1166...
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
'Suspicious' fire at Dull's Farm prompts police investigation
Dull's Tree Farm and Pumpkin Harvest, a popular Thorntown-area destination was damaged late Wednesday in what the Boone County Sheriff's Office is calling a "suspicious" fire.
IPS drops employee attendance rule for $1,500 bonuses
Indianapolis Public Schools is dropping a limit on the number of absences employees could have last spring in order to qualify for a $1,500 retention bonus the district will pay out this week. The initial requirement for the bonus, which the district will pay out Friday and is one of three rounds to be distributed through September 2023, allowed staff no more than two absences after March 28. Although staff could still...
Inside Indy | Tuttle Orchards
WRTV's Inside Indy is partnering with Indiana Foodways Alliance to explore its Hoosier culinary trails.
Community leaders calling for change after Thursday night double shooting
Two people were shot near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and 38th Street on the north side Thursday night. Community leaders are frustrated with how much violence is taking place in the area.
