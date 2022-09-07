Several new businesses have signed leases to open in recent months or have already opened on the Peninsula, according to Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer. In June, it was announced that Beauty Outlet leased 25,442 square feet of retail space at Peninsula Town Center, 4410 E. Claiborne Sq. in Hampton. The beauty store already has a location in Norfolk.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO