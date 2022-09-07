ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Virginia Peninsula Chamber To Host Two Upcoming Business Ribbon Cuttings

The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will host two ribbon cutting events the week of September 12. Members of the business community are invited to a ceremony for Green Clean Express Auto Wash on Friday, September 16 starting at 11:30am. The car wash is located at 1045 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton.
HAMPTON, VA
New Leases Signed On The Peninsula Include Retail Businesses, Law Firms, And Other Companies

Several new businesses have signed leases to open in recent months or have already opened on the Peninsula, according to Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer. In June, it was announced that Beauty Outlet leased 25,442 square feet of retail space at Peninsula Town Center, 4410 E. Claiborne Sq. in Hampton. The beauty store already has a location in Norfolk.
HAMPTON, VA
Egyptian Festival Set For September 23-25 In Hampton

HAMPTON—Traditional Egyptian food and fun for all can be found at the annual Egyptian Festival, which will be held September 23 through September 25 at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Hampton. During the event, visitors can take a guided tour of the church to learn more about...
HAMPTON, VA
Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

