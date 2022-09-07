Monsey's Manny Weldler Park, otherwise known as Viola Park, held a groundbreaking on Thursday, August 9, for the new play area. The symbolic groundbreaking will be followed by the installers doing their own groundbreaking on Monday, September 12, for the new equipment that is already on site. The park should be ready in two to four weeks – just in time for the Yomim Tovim.

MONSEY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO