rocklanddaily.com
Ramapo Parks and Recreation Holds Groundbreaking at Viola Park for New Children's Play Area
Monsey's Manny Weldler Park, otherwise known as Viola Park, held a groundbreaking on Thursday, August 9, for the new play area. The symbolic groundbreaking will be followed by the installers doing their own groundbreaking on Monday, September 12, for the new equipment that is already on site. The park should be ready in two to four weeks – just in time for the Yomim Tovim.
Monsey Memories: Rav Moshe Aaron Stern, zt”l
The year was 1942, and the war was raging in Europe. All Americans of age were compelled to fill out draft cards—which is where we find one such a card filled out for “Moses Aaron Stern, Main Street & Maple Avenue (the address of Beis Medrash Elyon), Monsey, Rockland County.”
Rockland Small Business Rescue Grant Available to Local Small Business Owners
𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 business owners can apply to be 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐝 for 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 $𝟓𝟎,000 of 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 the Rockland 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭.
Public Comment Period for Congestion Pricing Plan Extended through September 23
Recognizing the significant public interest in the Central Business District Tolling Program’s Environmental Assessment, and in response to requests, the Environmental Assessment’s public comment period, as reported HERE by Rockland Daily, will remain open an additional 14 days and close on Friday, September 23, 2022, instead of Friday, September 9, as previously announced.
