Adamsville, TN

Chester County Independent

Chester Co. native breaks UNA Cross Country record

Henderson, Chester County native, Evan Allen recorded a time of 14:46.4 to take home first place in the Lion opener Thursday afternoon at McFarland Park. The time broke a 38-year old program record as the University of North Alabama men’s cross country team came up short against Alabama in the season-opening race for both teams.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Registration Open For Tennessee Naturalist Course

Springville, Tenn.: Paris Landing State Park and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge today announced that registration is now open for the next Tennessee Naturalist Program course. Classes will begin October 1st meeting mostly once a month until June, 2023. This makes the widely recognized Naturalist Course available to area residents who wish to study nature during all four seasons. Paris Landing and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge are a one of eleven Chapters of the Tennessee Naturalist Program located throughout the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Hundreds Expected At Big Bass Bash At Kentucky Lake

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

‘No foul play’ in death of Goldie Ross-Donnell, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has provided an update in the death of Goldie Ross-Donnell. According to police, autopsy results have been returned by the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say that after reviewing the autopsy, they do not suspect any foul play in the death...
JACKSON, TN
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Jackson Tn

Jackson is a quaint city roughly halfway between Memphis and Nashville. The town experienced a boom due to the railroad during the 19th century and, more recently, as a stopover destination for travellers driving between Nashville and Memphis. While Jackson might be significantly smaller in size and prominence than the...
JACKSON, TN
Lexington Progress

Henderson County Free Fair To Bring Fun and Excitement

The annual Henderson County Free Fair will bring fun and entertainment for everyone, September 12-17. 2022. Henderson County has hosted a fair since the 1850s, according to Henderson County Historian Phillip Renfroe. It has been at its current location since the 1960s where it has operated yearly, except during the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Arts & Crafts Festival At Paris Landing This Weekend

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and it is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand, along with food trucks, a petting zoo...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Local authorities discuss response to deadly Memphis shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement discuss a recent deadly shooting, and their plan of action. With the recent deadly rampage that took place close to home, Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says this situation would be handled similarly to Memphis, but on a smaller scale. “Combining resources...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Corinth High School student struck while crossing street; taken to hospital

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Corinth School District issued the following statement Thursday afternoon about an incident involving a student. "A Corinth High School student walker was hit while attempting to cross Harper Road. The student was transported to Magnolia Regional Health Center." Chief Elect Corinth Police Department Landon Tucker...
CORINTH, MS
WLBT

71-year-old Corinth woman killed in wreck with state trooper

BIGGERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is dead following a crash with a state trooper. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the trooper was driving along the highway when the...
CORINTH, MS
WBBJ

Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
actionnews5.com

Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
DARDEN, TN
Chester County Independent

Classifieds & Yard Sales for the week of September 8, 2022

FOR SALE – Two commercial vehicles. 1986 Ford Econoline Van. Needs motor. $700 OBO. 1996 Izusu snub nose turbo diesel. 16 foot cargo box with lift. Needs a rear roll up door and rear tires. $3,500. Call 731-608-1180. FOR RENT. FOR RENT – Retail/Office space. $525/month. 865D Hwy 45...
HENDERSON, TN
