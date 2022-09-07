Read full article on original website
Registration Open For Tennessee Naturalist Course
Springville, Tenn.: Paris Landing State Park and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge today announced that registration is now open for the next Tennessee Naturalist Program course. Classes will begin October 1st meeting mostly once a month until June, 2023. This makes the widely recognized Naturalist Course available to area residents who wish to study nature during all four seasons. Paris Landing and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge are a one of eleven Chapters of the Tennessee Naturalist Program located throughout the state.
‘No foul play’ in death of Goldie Ross-Donnell, Jackson police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has provided an update in the death of Goldie Ross-Donnell. According to police, autopsy results have been returned by the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say that after reviewing the autopsy, they do not suspect any foul play in the death...
Tennessee Appeals Court denies new trial for man serving life for Holly Bobo's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has denied another request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo. Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee. His defense raised...
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
Holly Bobo’s killer has request for new trial denied
One of the three men convicted of killing Holly Bobo in 2017 had his request for a new trial denied Friday.
Haywood Co. Jury finds man guilty in 2016 murder of Elia Hernandez
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Haywood County. Following a three-day jury trial, Quin Love was found guilty of first-degree felony murder of Elia Hernandez on June 26, 2016. Love is also known to...
Investigation details improper handling of Town of Toone assets by former police chief
TOONE, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office reveals several problems within the Town of Toone in Hardeman County. The investigation centers largely on the handling of town assets by the former police chief, who served from 2001 until his resignation in July 2021. Some of...
