Lexington, TN

Registration Open For Tennessee Naturalist Course

Springville, Tenn.: Paris Landing State Park and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge today announced that registration is now open for the next Tennessee Naturalist Program course. Classes will begin October 1st meeting mostly once a month until June, 2023. This makes the widely recognized Naturalist Course available to area residents who wish to study nature during all four seasons. Paris Landing and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge are a one of eleven Chapters of the Tennessee Naturalist Program located throughout the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
‘No foul play’ in death of Goldie Ross-Donnell, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has provided an update in the death of Goldie Ross-Donnell. According to police, autopsy results have been returned by the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say that after reviewing the autopsy, they do not suspect any foul play in the death...
JACKSON, TN
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
DARDEN, TN

