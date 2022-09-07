Habitat For Humanity Receives $22,500 Grant From Lowe’s To Improve Resident’s Homes In Newport News

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In SeptemberTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in NorfolkChannelocityNorfolk, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Community fundraising event hosted in memory of Chesapeake teen
Saturday's event served as a fundraiser for Stop the Violence 757. All proceeds were in memory of Wilson.
Youngkin, in support of Suffolk Port 460 project, says local and state cooperation ‘really important’
Virginia's governor is throwing his support behind a controversial development proposal, two weeks before City Council could vote to greenlight the project.
Bon Secours to host hiring event, offering sign-on incentives
Bon Secours is hosting open interviews from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 17.
VDH to open Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall starting Monday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced Saturday that the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Military Circle Mall will open Monday. The CVC, located at 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk, will offer monkeypox vaccines Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, VDH said.
Virginia Beach nonprofit to build more affordable housing near the Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More affordable housing is coming to Virginia Beach. Executives at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center are behind a new plan that will bring dozens of single bedroom units to its campus near the Oceanfront. A lack of affordable housing in Virginia Beach is something JCOC executive...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News To Break Ground On James River Strand Project September 15
NEWPORT NEWS—There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, September 15 at 10am to celebrate the beginning of James River Strand. The project will connect Victory Landing and Christopher Newport Parks, adding amenities that will offer unique waterfront experiences in Newport News. The James River Strand project will provide...
Landmark Recovery opening treatment facility in Norfolk
Praxis of Norfolk by Landmark Recovery will be the largest single addition treatment center accepting Medicaid in the Norfolk area.
peninsulachronicle.com
Vector Force Development Leases Space In Hampton
HAMPTON—Vector Force Development, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOB) that provides dedicated services in 20 states across the U.S., recently leased 1,420 square feet of industrial space at 707 Howmet Dr. in Hampton. The company provides a variety of services, such as sewer camera inspections, traffic control, hydro excavation...
NACC waives dog adoption fees for month of September
The special, "Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life" will waive adoption fees from September 10 to 30.
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
hampton.gov
The Land Was Ours: How Black Beaches Became White Wealth in the Coastal South
Author Andrew W. Kahrl, assistant professor of history and African American Studies at the University of Virginia, joins the Hampton History Museum to illuminate the fate of land that once was the site of thriving Jim Crow-era black communities and beaches. Author Andrew W. Kahrl, assistant professor of history and...
Man searches for birth parents from Newport News: 'I hope they're doing well, and I want them to know that I'm doing well'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Wilmington, North Carolina man who is looking for birth parents from Newport News is getting a wave of support online. He knows this: He was born in the Virginia city on Aug. 16, 1992, and was adopted through Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia about two weeks later.
Virginia Supportive Housing and Better Housing Coalition call off planned merger
Henrico-based Virginia Supportive Housing and Richmond-based Better Housing Coalition have called off a merger they had announced in December, fearing that it could jeopardize federal funding on which both entities rely. In separate votes this week, the boards of directors of both groups voted to dissolve the merger agreement that...
WAVY News 10
Bus driver vacancy issues continue into 2022-23 school year
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Shortages and slowdowns have reflected school bus driver numbers in past years locally and nationally. James Lash knows about this all too well. He’s the Executive Director of Transportation and Fleet Management for Virginia Beach City Public Schools. “I began my career as...
peninsulachronicle.com
Good Vibes Concert Hall In Newport News Closing After Less Than A Year In Operation
NEWPORT NEWS—After battling for months to open in 2021, Good Vibes Concert Hall in Newport News finally got the green light last December and began operating as a concert venue as well as a popular brunch destination. Now, less that ten months later, the venue has closed its doors by order of the Newport News Police Department.
Stove malfunction caused accidental apartment fire in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Thursday, officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department explained how a fire started at the Lake Village apartment complex a day earlier. Captain Steven Bradley explained there was a malfunction on a stove that created the flames. The blaze forced 14 adults and four kids out...
peninsulachronicle.com
Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Hosting Picnic On The Pier Event
JAMES CITY- The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation will host a “Picnic on the Pier” event at Jamestown Settlement waterfront on Friday, September 23, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Jamestown Settlement is located at 2110 Jamestown Rd. The event will include a charcuterie and dessert box from Lush Charcuterie plus one alcoholic...
peninsulachronicle.com
Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg
YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
peninsulachronicle.com
Traffic Safety Supplies Inc. Opening In York County This Fall
YORK-Whether it’s building roadways, rehabilitating bridges, or constructing commercial and residential structures, the goal of Traffic Safety Supplies Inc. is to ensure safety measures are in place at the jobsite through its services and products. Local construction companies are on the Peninsula are in luck as Traffic Safety Supplies...
Community input meetings to be held regarding future of Booker T. Washington High
Booker T. Washington high school plans to meetings to discuss the school's future and get input on their goals, opportunities, and perceived challenges.
