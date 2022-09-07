Dr. Mark Penning, with the help of other Cast Members, confirmed today that there will be a season two of “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.”. Penning, VP of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, shared a video of Cast Members throughout Animal Kingdom and the rest of Walt Disney World announcing that “Yes” there will be a season two. Penning wrote, “I can’t wait to share more details with you soon, along with more inspirational stories about our dedicated Cast Members and the animals in their care.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO