WDW News Today

runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024

RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023

The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
BREAKING: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 Completely Sold Out

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is now completely sold out. When attempting to buy tickets, the calendar no longer comes up. We were given the option to buy a ticket on Sunday, October 16 for kids between 3 and 9, but an error occurred when we tried to add it to our cart.
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland

Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT

A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023

A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom

After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’ Season Two Confirmed

Dr. Mark Penning, with the help of other Cast Members, confirmed today that there will be a season two of “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.”. Penning, VP of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, shared a video of Cast Members throughout Animal Kingdom and the rest of Walt Disney World announcing that “Yes” there will be a season two. Penning wrote, “I can’t wait to share more details with you soon, along with more inspirational stories about our dedicated Cast Members and the animals in their care.”
Porto’s Bakery Coming to Downtown Disney District

Porto’s Bakery & Cafe will open a location in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. An exact opening timeframe has not been announced. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Downtown Disney District is undergoing a major refurbishment.
New Logo Released for ‘Ironheart,’ Anthony Ramos Cast as The Hood

New information about the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series “Ironheart” was revealed at D23 Expo 2022. A new logo for the series, featuring a literal metal heart, was unveiled. It was also announced that Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”) will portray The Hood, who Ramos describes as a little bit good and bad. The series is still in production but some footage was shown. It will feature technology vs. magic.
