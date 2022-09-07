Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: The Mandalorian and Grogu Meet & Greet to Debut at Disneyland in November
After the initial announcement at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, we finally know when guests will be able to find the Mandalorian and Grogu meet & greet at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. The duo will make their debut in November. The costume with The Mandalorian and...
WDW News Today
First Trailer & Poster Revealed for ‘The Santa Clauses’ Coming in November to Disney+
It’s almost the holly jolly time of year, and Disney+ is just about ready with a new trailer and poster for “The Santa Clauses” featuring the return of Tim Allen!. In addition, Disney released a trailer which you can watch below. Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell will...
WDW News Today
Final Trailer for ‘Andor’ Released Ahead of Disney+ Debut in 11 Days
The final trailer for “Andor” was released today at D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. With the series premiere coming to Disney+ in just 11 days, this will be our last preview of the show before it airs. This was released along with several new character posters that showcase...
WDW News Today
runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
WDW News Today
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023
The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 Completely Sold Out
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is now completely sold out. When attempting to buy tickets, the calendar no longer comes up. We were given the option to buy a ticket on Sunday, October 16 for kids between 3 and 9, but an error occurred when we tried to add it to our cart.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland
Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT
A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
WDW News Today
‘World of Color One’ Including ‘Encanto,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Moana,’ and More Coming to Disney California Adventure Next Year
A new version of “World of Color” called “World of Color One” will debut at Disney California Adventure next year for 100 Years of Wonder. Concept art for the show includes characters from “Mulan,” “The Lion King,” “Encanto,” “Coco,” “Moana,” and “Soul.”
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023
A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Themed Lands in Development for ‘Coco’, ‘Encanto’, Disney Villains at Magic Kingdom, Possibly Replacing Rivers of America
A new land (or lands) are under development for beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The possible land(s) would include “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Plans are in early development, but guests could enter the casita from “Encanto” and ride on an...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom
After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
WDW News Today
Pacific Wharf to be Reimagined into San Fransokyo From ‘Big Hero 6’ at Disney California Adventure
Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure will soon be reimagined into San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6.”. The new version of the land will include a Baymax meet-and-greet, food, and more. A ride was not announced. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter,...
WDW News Today
Details Released on New ‘Tangled’ Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris Resort
At the D23 Expo today, we got lots of announcements from the Disney Parks panel. As we previously reported, Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort will receive a “Tangled” attraction, in addition to an English Gardens area and a “Frozen”- themed land. In this...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Avengers Multiverse Attraction Including King Thanos ‘That Won’ Coming to Avengers Campus
Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed at the start of D23 Expo that a new e-ticket attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. During the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel today, more details were revealed about the new Avengers Campus attraction. With this attraction and more...
WDW News Today
‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’ Season Two Confirmed
Dr. Mark Penning, with the help of other Cast Members, confirmed today that there will be a season two of “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.”. Penning, VP of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, shared a video of Cast Members throughout Animal Kingdom and the rest of Walt Disney World announcing that “Yes” there will be a season two. Penning wrote, “I can’t wait to share more details with you soon, along with more inspirational stories about our dedicated Cast Members and the animals in their care.”
WDW News Today
Porto’s Bakery Coming to Downtown Disney District
Porto’s Bakery & Cafe will open a location in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. An exact opening timeframe has not been announced. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Downtown Disney District is undergoing a major refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Hogwarts Express at Universal Orlando Resort Closed for Fourth Day Following Reported Power Outage
Following a reported power outage on Tuesday night, the Hogwarts Express at Universal Orlando Resort has been closed for three full days. It has yet to open today, Saturday, September 10. The Hogwarts Express is both an attraction and a convenient mode of transportation between the two Universal Orlando Resort...
WDW News Today
New Logo Released for ‘Ironheart,’ Anthony Ramos Cast as The Hood
New information about the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series “Ironheart” was revealed at D23 Expo 2022. A new logo for the series, featuring a literal metal heart, was unveiled. It was also announced that Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”) will portray The Hood, who Ramos describes as a little bit good and bad. The series is still in production but some footage was shown. It will feature technology vs. magic.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Celebration End Date Announced, New Pixar Show Debuting at Walt Disney Studios Park
The Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary celebration will come to an end on September 30, 2023. The grand finale of the celebration will be the premiere of a new Pixar show at Walt Disney Studios Park. Concept art for the show, “Pixar We Belong Together,” features the “Monsters, Inc.” characters on...
