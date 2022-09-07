Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Californian
‘Injustice’: West Coast Pizza shutters due to $150K labor lawsuit
University Avenue’s West Coast Pizza shut down earlier this year following a $150,000 labor lawsuit filed against the restaurant’s owners. The centrally located shop for late night cheese stick runs and pizza-hungry UC Berkeley students was established in 1992 as part of a chain of cheap pizza places in college areas, according to former owner Jon Guhl, who ran the store from 2000 to 2008.
Daily Californian
From straight D’s to straight A’s: my journey to UC Berkeley
My educational path was never easy. A heaviness, something I could never fully describe, plagued my high school years. I didn’t know what achievement and pride felt like, so I’d never pursued them. There was just too much material, and the overstimulation constantly shut down my mind. I found myself in a never-ending hole of unfinished and seemingly unattainable schoolwork. I felt close to drowning.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism receives $25M state fund to strengthen local news coverage
Working with an advisory board of journalists, publishers and academics from throughout California, the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism will launch a $25 million fellowship program to fund reporting in underserved communities starting next year. The program will be funded by the California Assembly Bill 179, or AB-179, which...
Daily Californian
Let’s BART-y! BART celebrates 50th anniversary
Complete with food trucks, politicians and even a local superhero, BART’s 50th anniversary party Saturday encapsulated a widespread passion for public transit and how it enables riders to experience everything the Bay Area has to offer. The party took place at the Lake Merritt BART station in Oakland, marking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Californian
North Berkeley Senior Center opens after COVID-19 complications, delays
The North Berkeley Senior Center opened Aug. 29 after being delayed by the complications of COVID-19 since last spring, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Pandemic-imposed labor and supply chain shortages slowed operations for the center’s contractor, according to Tanya Bustamante, the manager for the city of Berkeley’s Health, Housing and Community Services Department Aging Services Division.
Daily Californian
Berkeley Forum announces fall 2022 lineup featuring current event experts
The Berkeley Forum announced its fall 2022 lineup of events for this semester Sept. 7, which will feature speakers talking about current events such as reproductive rights, data privacy and infectious disease. For the first time since spring 2020, all events will be held in person, according to Ashley Kua,...
Daily Californian
20K Berkeley residents apply for only 2K Section 8 housing vouchers
The Housing Choice Voucher Program, or Section 8, is the largest affordable housing program in the United States to date. This year, only 2,000 Section 8 vouchers will be granted to residents in Berkeley even though more than 20,000 residents applied, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Section 8 housing vouchers...
Daily Californian
Berkeley police issue missing juvenile advisory for 16-year-old Elliot Eckert
Berkeley Police Department issued a missing juvenile alert Saturday for 16-year-old Elliot Eckert. Eckert was last seen Thursday and is known to frequent Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley. BPD has asked anyone who sees Eckert to contact them regarding case 22-41788. Check back for updates. Veronica Roseborough is the university news...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Californian
Tips to read through your never-ending TBR this semester
As an English major, I always have a huge amount of books I want to read on my own time. Despite my love for reading, it can be hard to balance reading for fun alongside my required readings for class. With that said, here are some tips I’ve developed to read more on my own time during the school year.
Daily Californian
Berkeley fire, police rescue 6 from burning building on 1300 block of Berkeley Way
Berkeley Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire in a residential apartment building on the 1300 block of Berkeley Way, after receiving multiple calls at 4:45 p.m. Monday, according to BFD Assistant Fire Chief Keith May. BFD arrived on scene at 4:48 p.m. to find pressurized, black smoke coming...
Daily Californian
Berkeley police report robbery via AR-15 long gun near Unit 2
The Berkeley Police Department responded to a report of a robbery via an AR-15 long gun near Unit 2 early Sunday morning, according to a UC Berkeley WarnMe alert. According to the alert, the victim was robbed of their backpack and laptop at the intersection of Benvenue Avenue and Dwight Way, and the suspect was last seen in a white pickup truck driving south down Benvenue Avenue.
Comments / 0