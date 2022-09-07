ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Connetquot schools: Unknown minibus driver tried to pick up 3 students

A minibus approached three middle school students at their bus stop in Ronkonkoma early Monday, according to a statement sent to parents or guardians the Connetquot Central School District. The incident reportedly happened at 7:15 a.m. on Baeck Street when a male driver asked for one student by name and...
RONKONKOMA, NY
News 12

Officials: Some issues remain after Suffolk County cyberattack but 'no compromise to public safety'

Suffolk County officials are still having a hard time sending out emails four days after a cyberattack caused some county communication systems to go down. The Suffolk Police Department headquarters in Yaphank have walled off their tech systems that connect to any outside computer system and enacted their backup 911 caller system, which is similar to how they operated in the '90s.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Protest planned to close Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge

Animal advocates plan to renew their fight to shut down Sloth Encounters for animal exploitation. Humane Long Island says they will protest the Hauppauge animal adventure park at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside Islip Town Hall. Sloth Encounters owner Larry Wallach was issued four court appearance tickets. He is accused of...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Dead Animals Found in Bags in Melville

Several decapitated animals were found Sunday in bags left on the roadside in Melville, the Suffolk County SPCA said. The organization said that Suffolk Police had notified them that the seven dead animals had been found on the side of Round Swamp Road about 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway. The SCPA said the partially decomposed remains of five chickens and two goats had been left in black plastic garbage bags.
MELVILLE, NY
News 12

Mayor: 1 firefighter remains hospitalized after crash in Paterson

One firefighter remains in the hospital after two firetrucks crashed into each other over the weekend, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh. The two crews were heading to a fire on Main Street in Paterson on Saturday. One firetruck slammed into a tree after the impact. The other crashed into a supermarket. No one in the store was hurt.
PATERSON, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
longisland.com

Woodbury Home Ransacked During Burglary, According to Nassau Cops

The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred at 1:31pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Woodbury. According to Detectives, the victim left his home from Saturday September 10 to Sunday September 11, 2022 and when he returned to his residence on Chauncey Place he found the rear sliding glass door was wide open and the house was ransacked by an unknown person(s). No injuries were reported. The proceeds are unknown at this time.
WOODBURY, NY
News 12

Police: 2 people shot in Bedford Park, one person in custody

The NYPD says two people were shot Monday afternoon in Bedford Park. The incident took place at the intersection of Decatur Avenue and E. Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx, with several blocks closed off as police are investigating the situation. Police have one person in custody in connection to the...
BRONX, NY

