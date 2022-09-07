Read full article on original website
News 12
Connetquot schools: Unknown minibus driver tried to pick up 3 students
A minibus approached three middle school students at their bus stop in Ronkonkoma early Monday, according to a statement sent to parents or guardians the Connetquot Central School District. The incident reportedly happened at 7:15 a.m. on Baeck Street when a male driver asked for one student by name and...
Riverhead Charter School debuts new high school, as first graduating class begins junior year
Last week marked a lot of firsts for the Riverhead Charter School. The first week of the school year. The first week back without the burden of pandemic restrictions. The first week of school for many new kindergarten students. But the biggest firsts were happening on Sound Avenue — miles...
News 12
'Living at Fairfield Beach' offers roadmap to peace between residents, off-campus students
Fairfield officials have released a guide to living by the beach that they hope will help keep the peace between residents and off-campus college students. The town worked with Fairfield University and the Fairfield Beach Residents Association on "Living at Fairfield Beach." The guide lays out rights, responsibilities and rules...
News 12
Teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep student has brief court hearing; attorney gets more time to review evidence
A Milford teen charged in the deadly stabbing of Fairfield Prep student Jimmy McGrath was back in court Monday where his attorney asked for more time to review the state's evidence against him. Raul “Lito” Valle, 17, had a brief pre-trial hearing at the Milford courthouse. Attorney Kevin Smith asked...
News 12
‘The right place on the river’ – Dr. Susan Burns' journey to being president of the College of Mount Saint Vincent
News 12's Dan Serafin chatted with Dr. Susan Burns, the president of the College of Mount Saint Vincent, about what made her fall in love with the Bronx. Burns, originally from Iowa, says she loved being a teacher and doing research. “My background is psychology and I really thought I'd...
News 12
Peekskill community mourns loss of assistant superintendent of secondary education
The Peekskill Central School District is mourning the loss of Dan Callahan, their assistant superintendent of secondary education. A post on the district’s Facebook page explained that Callahan, 50, died Sept. 8 after a long illness. He had been working in the district since 2014. The district is asking...
News 12
Officials: Some issues remain after Suffolk County cyberattack but 'no compromise to public safety'
Suffolk County officials are still having a hard time sending out emails four days after a cyberattack caused some county communication systems to go down. The Suffolk Police Department headquarters in Yaphank have walled off their tech systems that connect to any outside computer system and enacted their backup 911 caller system, which is similar to how they operated in the '90s.
News 12
Middletown pays tribute to its community residents who died on 9/11
Neighbors in Middletown gathered Sunday to remember the 40 residents who died 21 years ago on Sept. 11. Each year, the number of people that show up at the memorial seems to be greater and greater. The Middletown community is a large commuter town that forever has ties to 9/11.
News 12
Protest planned to close Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge
Animal advocates plan to renew their fight to shut down Sloth Encounters for animal exploitation. Humane Long Island says they will protest the Hauppauge animal adventure park at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside Islip Town Hall. Sloth Encounters owner Larry Wallach was issued four court appearance tickets. He is accused of...
Alleged LI sacrifice under investigation after decapitated animals found
Decapitated chickens and goats were found inside garbage bags on Long Island — what’s typically found after ritualistic sacrifices, Suffolk County SPCA said Monday.
Dead Animals Found in Bags in Melville
Several decapitated animals were found Sunday in bags left on the roadside in Melville, the Suffolk County SPCA said. The organization said that Suffolk Police had notified them that the seven dead animals had been found on the side of Round Swamp Road about 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway. The SCPA said the partially decomposed remains of five chickens and two goats had been left in black plastic garbage bags.
News 12
Mayor: 1 firefighter remains hospitalized after crash in Paterson
One firefighter remains in the hospital after two firetrucks crashed into each other over the weekend, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh. The two crews were heading to a fire on Main Street in Paterson on Saturday. One firetruck slammed into a tree after the impact. The other crashed into a supermarket. No one in the store was hurt.
News 12
Suffolk SPCA: Decomposed remains of decapitated chickens, goats found in Melville
The Suffolk County SPCA says dead animals were found in black plastic garbage bags in Melville. Officials say the discovery was made on Sunday after the Suffolk County SPCA received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department. SPCA detectives responded to the scene and discovered the partially decomposed remains...
longisland.com
Woodbury Home Ransacked During Burglary, According to Nassau Cops
The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred at 1:31pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Woodbury. According to Detectives, the victim left his home from Saturday September 10 to Sunday September 11, 2022 and when he returned to his residence on Chauncey Place he found the rear sliding glass door was wide open and the house was ransacked by an unknown person(s). No injuries were reported. The proceeds are unknown at this time.
News 12
Norwalk police: Officer recovering from Oyster Festival assault, one suspect still at large
Norwalk police say one of their male officers, who they chose not to identify, is recovering from an aggressive assault by two male suspects. After Norwalk police broke up two fights near the Kids Cove at the Norwalk Oyster Festival Saturday night, police say one man jumped on a police officer, while another man punched the officer in the head.
News 12
Father, ex-fiancée to face separate trials for Thomas Valva's death
The father of Thomas Valva and his ex-fiancée will face separate trials for the 8-year-old's death. A Suffolk County Supreme Court judge announced the decision Monday amid jury selection. Valva froze to death in the then couple's garage in Center Moriches back in 2020. Attorneys for both Michael Valva...
News 12
Police: 2 people shot in Bedford Park, one person in custody
The NYPD says two people were shot Monday afternoon in Bedford Park. The incident took place at the intersection of Decatur Avenue and E. Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx, with several blocks closed off as police are investigating the situation. Police have one person in custody in connection to the...
News 12
‘We will always remember.’ Rockland County mourns victims of 9/11 at Haverstraw Bay County Park
Rockland County hosted a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Haverstraw Bay County Park to honor those who died in the attacks. More than 200 people showed up for the service to honor 83 people with ties to Rockland County who died that day. Many of their families were there to read...
News 12
Huntington residents lost in 9/11 remembered at Heckscher Park memorial
A memorial service was held in Heckscher Park to remember the lives of Huntington residents who were lost during the attacks of September 11, 2001. Sunday will mark 21 years since the fateful day. Forty residents who perished that day had their names read out loud followed by a moment...
News 12
Power & Politics Full Show: Lamont endorses ranked-choice voting; controversy at Greenwich public schools
Back to school in Greenwich was marred by controversy amid a public backlash and an attorney general's investigation. An assistant principal was caught on secretly-recorded video saying he avoids hiring Conservatives and Catholics, older applicants or anyone he didn't believe was progressive. Joining Eric Landskroner this week is Republican Greenwich...
