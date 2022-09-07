ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

MT Public Library's Fall Book Sale Returns Next Week!

The Manheim Township Public Library will host their 14th Annual Book Sale on Tuesday, September 13th (9 am – 8 pm), Wednesday, September 14th (9 am – 8 pm) and Thursday, September 15th (9 am - 5 pm, ½ Price Day). The three-day event will be located...
