Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Eighth Annual Joe’s Valley Bouldering Festival
The Eighth Annual Joe’s Valley Bouldering Festival will take place September 22 through 25 in Castle Dale. Castle Country Radio spoke over the telephone with Festival Representative, Julie Janice, to talk about the festival’s details. “It’s September 22nd through 25th, we run it Thursday through Sunday and we...
etvnews.com
Enjoy Green River’s History with the Emery County Historical Society
The Emery County Historical Society has planned a special excursion during its September meeting. This will be to the ever-popular Green River Melon Days celebration and the John Wesley Powell River History Museum. The fun will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17. There is a carpool option for those traveling...
etvnews.com
Balance Rock Eatery’s Alfredo Guzman Recognized
Balance Rock Eatery, located on Helper’s Historic Main Street, is well-known for its delicious food. This was brought to attention when the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award was presented for the month of September. This took place at the Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday evening, with tourism...
etvnews.com
Sewer Improvement Project Coming to Wellington
Wellington City has released information regarding the upcoming sewer improvement project to better inform community members on the process and what will be completed. This is a replacement of existing sewer line pipe to improve the capacity and efficiency of the sewer system. Work is expected to begin on the project as soon as Sept. 8. The city hired Lance Excavation, Inc. to replace failing clay and PVC sewer collection system piping and associated manholes throughout the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Man flown to hospital after crash in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A man was transported to the hospital Monday following a single-vehicle rollover crash near Redmond, Utah. The incident happened at milepost 3 — 200 South — on state Route 256. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL the man, who...
Boyd Reid Beck
Boyd Reid Beck died peacefully on August 31, 2022, at his home in Spring City after a well-fought, life-long battle with kidney and heart disease. He was preceded in death by his parents Osmer Hayes and Sarah Phyllis Sorensen; by his son Robert Dennis; his brothers Richard and DeVon; his sisters, Phyllis and Lois; and his prized pet sheep Billy. He is survived by his wife Sandra Aiken; his children, Sherene (Kerry) VanDyke, Anna (Jeff) Adams, Amy (Chad) Thompson, and Russell (Kacy) Beck; his sisters Neva, and ReNee; and no less than fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 1