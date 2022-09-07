ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, NY

Matthew Cooke appointed president and CEO of PC Construction

Matthew Cooke Appointed President and CEO of PC Construction. PC Construction is poised for significant growth in the coming years as they expand operations in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction today announced the transition of the company’s Presidency and CEO from long-time PC...
Winooski celebrates completion of affordable condominiums

Winooski, VT — On Thursday morning, the Champlain Housing Trust and the Winooski officials announced the completion of new affordable condominiums. The new development features 20 permanent affordable homes for families. For one single mother, this has been life-changing. Jodi Lawaich moved to Butternut Grove Condos in August because...
Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
US Army and GlobalFoundries joining forces

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont organizations are joining forces to give veterans and those in the armed forces a chance to further their career paths outside of the military. “We’re starting it now, but we believe it’s going to really carry through to the future,” John Lafreniere, Deputy Director...
Board reduces Taft Corners building heights

Much of the focus was on Gordon St. Hilaire on Tuesday when the Williston Selectboard met to break a 2-2 deadlock on the question of building heights in the Taft Corners zoning district. Two weeks prior, St. Hilaire was absent from the meeting when board members Ted Kenney and Terry...
Can New England’s power grid handle increased winter demand?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal energy officials were in Burlington on Thursday to talk about New England’s energy supply issues heading into the winter. It’s part of the New England Winter Gas Electric Forum. ISO-New England oversees New England’s power grid. They say liquid natural gas supplies that...
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters

2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job. Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
New gun law will not impact Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments

Plattsburgh, NY — The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is officially underway as the event kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony and tours of the old military base. The event will run through Sunday and feature reenactments, demonstrations, a parade, a live orchestra on the steps of City...
Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire

For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
VTrans tries ‘zipper merge’ tactic for interstate project

The Vermont Agency of Transportation plans to change the traffic pattern around its culvert replacement project on Interstate 89 in Richmond as a result of driver feedback about long back-ups. Message boards and traffic barriers have directed drivers to use an “early merge” strategy. But starting this Wednesday, VTrans will...
BBQ festival had highs, lows this year

LAKE PLACID — In its second year since the pandemic pause of 2020, the three-day I Love BBQ and Music Festival over Labor Day weekend had its highs and lows as organizers continue to rebuild the event back to its heyday. “From my point of view, it went well,”...
Venetian Soda Lounge Adds Fizz to Burlington's South End

Nostalgia is big in the food and drink world right now. Restaurants across the country are embracing midwestern casseroles, blooming onions and wedge salads. In May, the New York Times predicted that the Dirty Shirley — a vodka-spiked version of the childhood classic — would be the drink of the summer.
Jersey Mike's celebrates grand opening with fundraiser for Essex High School

WILLISTON, Vt. — The new Jersey Mike's Subs in Williston is serving up sandwiches for a good cause during the shop's grand opening. The sandwich shop has pledged to give 20% of all sales to Essex High School through Sunday. Franchise owner Tom King said the restaurant chain has a tradition of donating to local groups wherever they open a new location.
Invasive species threatens Akwesasne tradition

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The emerald ash borer has been destroying ash trees the past several years and it’s now affecting indigenous artisans. In Akwesasne, traditional black ash baskets are woven with splints of wood from the ash tree. But with no natural predator, the ash borer has been wreaking...
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
Police find man’s body in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are looking for information regarding a body found in Plattsburgh. According to State Police, a deceased male was found in a field in the town of Plattsburgh on Sunday, September 4 around 8:40 a.m. A preliminary investigation identified the body as...
