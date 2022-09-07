Read full article on original website
Glen Ford Thorpe
Glen Ford Thorpe, 68, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on September 3, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
Marilyn “Mimi” Ann Meacham Groneman
Marilyn “Mimi” Ann Meacham Groneman, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away, Sunday, September 4, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wheeler Mortuary of Springville, UT, www.wheelermortuary.com.
Groups pledge $60M toward affordable housing in Utah
Affordable housing units for people of low to moderate income levels are coming to Utahns via a pair of funding infusions. In the midst of a statewide housing shortage due to a surge in population growth, rising home prices and ever-increasing rental costs, the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation on Wednesday announced a $5 million contribution to the Utah Housing Preservation Fund.
BYU Football Opponent Rankings: Baylor next up for Cougars in home opener
Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU football’s opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups. 1. No. 9 Baylor (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) Last results: Baylor rolled up 573 total yards and routed Albany 69-10 in the season opener. Game On: Saturday at No. 21 BYU (1-0),...
Day of Caring brings out numerous volunteers; Day of Service to do the same
On Thursday, more than 1,500 volunteers from Utah County businesses and organizations gathered together at breakfast and then spent the day serving in the community. The success is noticeable, according to Katie Hoshino, community relations senior advisor for the United Way of Utah County. “We had a project at Independence...
Standing together: BYU, Baylor forming bonds in faith and football
Former Michigan radio sportscaster Bob Ufer is credited with uttering the phrase, “Football is a religion and Saturday is the holy day of obligation.”. It plays out in stadiums around the country every fall, the worship of fans and the devotion of the players and coaches weaves a tapestry of accomplishment, failure, elation, disappointment and triumph for millions of college football fans.
Jack N. Jones
Jack N. Jones, 96, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, died on August 29, 2022 in Orem, UT He was able to live in his own house until the morning of his passing. Jack was born in Eureka, UT on November 20, 1925, to George N. & Lula Oakey Jones. He was the 3rd child in his family, with brothers Ted Jones and Rex Jones, sisters Thelma (Carter) and Audrey (Carter), all preceding him in death. Jack grew up in Springville, Ut, and graduated from Springville High School, and was very active in athletics, playing baseball and basketball. Later coaching the sophomore basketball team at Springville. Jack enlisted in the US Army in 1943 serving in WWII. He served with valor as a paratrooper. Jack married Mable Ann Simons in 1950 and was later divorced; and married Beverly June McAbier in 1957 with their marriage solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in 1962. Jack was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His love of God was evident as he served in many Ward callings, as a temple worker for 10 years in the Provo Temple, and as a service worker in the Bishop’s Storehouse.
Group labels BYU one of the worst campuses for LGBTQ+ youth
Brigham Young University has been named one of the “Absolute Worst, Most Unsafe Campuses for LGBTQ+ Youth” nationwide by an LGBT+ nonprofit organization. Campus Pride, a North Carolina-based organization dedicated to creating a safer environment for LGBTQ+ college students, released its 2022 Worst List on Thursday which featured BYU alongside 192 other college campuses. Campus Pride has updated this list annually since 2015, and 13 campuses were added to the Worst List in 2022.
BYU concludes investigation, says no proof of racial abuse at volleyball game
After an investigation into the alleged racial heckling incident from an Aug. 26 volleyball match at the Smith Fieldhouse, BYU Athletics released a statement Friday indicating they could find no evidence to corroborate the accusations made by Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson. BYU Athletics wrote that they reviewed all available...
BYU women’s volleyball suffers third straight loss to top 10 team
ATLANTA — No. 10 BYU women’s volleyball dropped its third straight match of the season to No. 8 Ohio State (25-19, 25-16, 27-25) at O’Keefe Gymnasium as its Georgia Tech Classic competition concluded on Friday. Facing three Top 10 opponents in a one-week span, the Cougars have...
Resources, community plentiful at BYU group’s back to school Pride gathering despite protest
With the sun shining and music blaring, Brigham Young University students, alumni and members of the community came together Saturday for Back to School Pride Night, a gathering of and for LGBTQ+ people by the RaYnbow Collective. “I think a success for today is — we just have one freshman...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate...
Backup quarterback leads Skyridge past Timpview 20-13
Skyridge junior quarterback Trent Call was awarded a big orange “Toughest Player of the Game” belt by his teammates after Friday’s 20-13 win against Timpview. Three plays into the game, Falcons star quarterback McCae Hillstead went down with an ankle injury, setting the stage for Call to have his big moment. Skyridge trailed 13-0 late in the first half but rallied for the victory by outscoring the T-Birds 20-0 the rest of the way. Call passed for one touchdown, ran for another and engineered the game-clinching drive in the fourth quarter, burning the final 5:24 off the clock.
Utah County 20-year-old in medical coma after longboarding accident
Wesley Hadfield is one of those guys you just like to like. His happy go-lucky nature, coupled with talent and teamwork, has garnered the 20 year-old lots of friends over the years. It’s that sparkling young adult that parents Varden and Becky Hadfield hope to have back some day soon,...
BYU researchers find children with autism benefit from at-home parent interventions
A new study from Brigham Young University has found that at-home interventions for children with autism spectrum disorder can lead to better outcomes over the course of their lifetime. The study, published last month in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, found that when parents were educated on how...
RaYnbow Collective prepares for Provo pride event Saturday
On Saturday, the second annual Back to School Pride Night will bring a little color to Kiwanis Park in Provo. Back to School Pride Night will begin at 10:30 a.m. with speakers and poster making in the park before a pride march at 11 a.m. Marchers will walk around the block with the entire route being just under a mile long.
Two men shot at party Sunday near Lincoln Beach Road in Spanish Fork
Two men were shot at a party near Lincoln beach road close to the south end of Utah Lake Sunday night. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, four deputies responded to a report of a shooting at what the 911 caller described as a “Mexican party” a few minutes after 9 p.m. on Sunday.
More COVID-19 boosters coming to Utah
More than 100,000 doses of the latest COVID-19 booster vaccine will be available in Utah within days, state officials said Friday. The updated boosters will target the original strain of the virus, as well as two Omicron variants known as BA.4 and BA.5. “We encourage all Utahns to stay up...
World-renowned Provo cardiologist retires, heads to Cambodia
He has travelled throughout the world helping those who are literally heart-sick, but it will be his coworkers in Building C at Provo’s Revere Health center that will feel a bit heart-broken Friday when Dr. Chun Hwang says good-bye and hello to retirement — sort of. Hwang’s career...
Huntington Canyon Campgrounds temporarily closed
PRICE — Officials with the Manti-La Sal National Forest will temporarily close all Huntington Canyon campgrounds on the Ferron Ranger District beginning Sept. 6 for necessary repairs. Campgrounds will be closed to all users until approximately October 7. Repairs will address several deferred maintenance items including 56 new picnic...
