Jack N. Jones, 96, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, died on August 29, 2022 in Orem, UT He was able to live in his own house until the morning of his passing. Jack was born in Eureka, UT on November 20, 1925, to George N. & Lula Oakey Jones. He was the 3rd child in his family, with brothers Ted Jones and Rex Jones, sisters Thelma (Carter) and Audrey (Carter), all preceding him in death. Jack grew up in Springville, Ut, and graduated from Springville High School, and was very active in athletics, playing baseball and basketball. Later coaching the sophomore basketball team at Springville. Jack enlisted in the US Army in 1943 serving in WWII. He served with valor as a paratrooper. Jack married Mable Ann Simons in 1950 and was later divorced; and married Beverly June McAbier in 1957 with their marriage solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in 1962. Jack was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His love of God was evident as he served in many Ward callings, as a temple worker for 10 years in the Provo Temple, and as a service worker in the Bishop’s Storehouse.

OREM, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO