TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Vista Del Oro Reserve and Horizon, two new-home communities in highly desirable Northwest Tucson. The new homes at Vista Del Oro are situated at the northwest corner of Overton Road and La Cholla Boulevard, close to Interstate 10 and providing easy access to downtown Tucson, Oro Valley’s major employment centers and popular shopping, dining and entertainment at La Encantada, Oro Valley Marketplace and Casas Adobes Plaza. The communities boast scenic views of the Santa Catalina Mountains and are just minutes away from outdoor recreation at Omni ® Tucson National Resort and Golf Course, the nationally recognized Oro Valley/Tucson Loop Bike Path and Catalina State Park. Vista Del Oro is zoned for Amphitheater Public Schools, and homeowners will appreciate the proximity to local schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005088/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its Vista Del Oro communities in highly desirable Northwest Tucson. (Photo: Business Wire)

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO