FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLD-TV
What to expect at the UA Wildcats football home opener
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona fans are gearing up for the big home opener for the University of Arizona football team Saturday, Sept. 10. The big game comes after the Wildcats’ 18-point victory over San Diego State on Sept. 3. After that big win, Athletic Director Dave...
New Arizona Stadium amenities ahead of Saturday's home opener
“Nothing better than opening weekend of college football in Tucson, Arizona," said Athletic Director Dave Heeke.
shsthepapercut.com
U of A Wins A Football Game?
We all know that the U of A hasn’t had the best time winning games in the past couple of years, but SDSU has always been mediocre, if not great. U of A: In 2019, we were 4 and 8 SDSU: In 2019, they were 10 and 3. In...
KOLD-TV
Sahuaro kicker mourns brother and fellow Cougar Athlete Adam Boehme
Palo Verde varsity football returns after missing 2021 season. How Wildcat defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen went from high school quarterback to quarterback terror. Arizona WR Jacob Cowing is a triple threat: Student, Athlete, Father. What It's All About. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST. Sabino football players lift...
allaboutarizonanews.com
2022 Pumpkin Patches in Arizona
Fall is right around the corner and with the soon to be cooler temperatures and all the fun, fall activities that are scheduled around the state, it is now time to get out to enjoy some family activities and to and pick that perfect pumpkin for your jack-o-latern this year.
gilavalleycentral.net
Paul “Derek” Ferrer
It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul “Derek” Ferrer announce his peaceful passing on August 27, 2022 at the age of 52 years. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on February 12, 1970 to Linda (Miller) Bradley & Paul Ferrer IV. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Dayna Ferrer Dillon, Shannon Ferrer Bradley & Tracey Ferrer Mosier.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Oracle, Arizona – August 2022 – Moorish Oasis in the Arizona Desert
In the early part of the 20th century many wealthy people from ‘back east’ made their way to Arizona to live in the dry desert for their health. A man from Chicago named Neil Kannally was one of those people, who came west to recover from TB. Kannally...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
phoenixmag.com
Five Fall Drives in Arizona
Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
etxview.com
Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted. Anderson, Patricia A., 75, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan. Banes, Leonard, 92, family and marriage counselor, Aug. 18, East Lawn. Cossin, Donald, 81, senior master sergeant, Aug. 1, East Lawn. Crawford, Hobart, 93, electric engineer, Aug. 26, East Lawn. Cross, James D.,...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicular crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle in Tucson, on Thursday. The Tucson Police Officials confirmed that the crash had [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
kjzz.org
Gas prices drop slightly across the country, but not in Arizona
The global demand for oil is falling, which has caused a slight decrease in gas prices in other parts of the country. However, Arizona isn't following that trend. John Treanor is a spokesperson with AAA Arizona. "Right now, the national average is still going down," he said. "[It's] $3.75 a...
arizona.edu
UArizona ranked No. 1 in the West, No. 8 overall by Military Times
The University of Arizona is one of the nation's best universities for service members, according to Military Times. UArizona rose to No. 8 overall, No. 6 among public universities and No. 1 in the West in the latest edition of the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 ranking, released Tuesday. This is the university's highest position in this ranking and represents a six-spot increase from its overall position last year and a 44-spot leap from its inaugural appearance in the list in 2018.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Vista Del Oro Communities in Highly Desirable Northwest Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Vista Del Oro Reserve and Horizon, two new-home communities in highly desirable Northwest Tucson. The new homes at Vista Del Oro are situated at the northwest corner of Overton Road and La Cholla Boulevard, close to Interstate 10 and providing easy access to downtown Tucson, Oro Valley’s major employment centers and popular shopping, dining and entertainment at La Encantada, Oro Valley Marketplace and Casas Adobes Plaza. The communities boast scenic views of the Santa Catalina Mountains and are just minutes away from outdoor recreation at Omni ® Tucson National Resort and Golf Course, the nationally recognized Oro Valley/Tucson Loop Bike Path and Catalina State Park. Vista Del Oro is zoned for Amphitheater Public Schools, and homeowners will appreciate the proximity to local schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005088/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its Vista Del Oro communities in highly desirable Northwest Tucson. (Photo: Business Wire)
This Arizona City Hates Exercise The Most
24/7 Wall St compiled a list of cities that hate exercise the most in each state.
Tucson hiker attacked by bees speaks out
A Tucson hiker was airlifted off of Pontatoc trail on Monday after being stung by bees. She was taken to the hospital after she experienced nausea, dizziness and pain.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week
It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
