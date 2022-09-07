Read full article on original website
Marilyn “Mimi” Ann Meacham Groneman
Marilyn “Mimi” Ann Meacham Groneman, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away, Sunday, September 4, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wheeler Mortuary of Springville, UT, www.wheelermortuary.com.
Utah County pastry shop specializing in buns
Bun Boiz founder, Jimmy Watson, came to GTU to talk about the eclectic variety of buns he sells in his Provo based shop. The menu includes something for everyone including savory, sweet and even gluten free buns. They are known for having “the hottest bunz in Provo.”. Watson felt...
Glen Ford Thorpe
Glen Ford Thorpe, 68, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on September 3, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
United Way prepares for Day of Caring on Thursday
It has been 29 years since the United Way of Utah County started the Day of Caring, an annual service event that brings out businesses and employee volunteers to help serve communities in the county. This year’s event will be held on Thursday with more than 1,500 volunteers from 38...
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
Man wearing flip flops falls 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls
A man wearing flip flops while hiking up popular Bridal Veil Falls nearly died after falling about 30 feet.
A virus is wiping out Utah’s tomato harvest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it’s impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer’s markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it’s his worst harvest...
Utah County 20-year-old in medical coma after longboarding accident
Wesley Hadfield is one of those guys you just like to like. His happy go-lucky nature, coupled with talent and teamwork, has garnered the 20 year-old lots of friends over the years. It’s that sparkling young adult that parents Varden and Becky Hadfield hope to have back some day soon,...
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
Seekonk man killed while hiking in Utah
A Seekonk man was killed while hiking in Utah, media outlets in the state reported. KUTV reported that 22-year-old Kurt Lawson fell 30 feet at Neffs Canyon on Monday. No additional information was immediately available. The station reported that it was one of three separate hiking incidents over the weekend...
Two men shot at party Sunday near Lincoln Beach Road in Spanish Fork
Two men were shot at a party near Lincoln beach road close to the south end of Utah Lake Sunday night. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, four deputies responded to a report of a shooting at what the 911 caller described as a “Mexican party” a few minutes after 9 p.m. on Sunday.
U-Talk: Do you think proposed student debt relief will make a significant difference in people’s lives?
“It will for those it affects, absolutely. I know that if I owed $50,000 in student debt and 10 or 20,000 of it was forgiven, that would be a great break in my life. I think it’s a really good idea. Everyone in my family has gone to school and has incurred some debt of some sort and have spent years paying it off.” — Scott Lund, Orem.
Huntington Canyon Campgrounds temporarily closed
PRICE — Officials with the Manti-La Sal National Forest will temporarily close all Huntington Canyon campgrounds on the Ferron Ranger District beginning Sept. 6 for necessary repairs. Campgrounds will be closed to all users until approximately October 7. Repairs will address several deferred maintenance items including 56 new picnic...
Both suspects in American Fork officer-involved shooting were hit, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police confirmed last week that two men were in a car involved in a police shooting at a Walmart parking lot and were also the subject of an Amber Alert. Now, police have confirmed that both men in the vehicle were shot by a...
More COVID-19 boosters coming to Utah
More than 100,000 doses of the latest COVID-19 booster vaccine will be available in Utah within days, state officials said Friday. The updated boosters will target the original strain of the virus, as well as two Omicron variants known as BA.4 and BA.5. “We encourage all Utahns to stay up...
Utah County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help identifying woman involved in trailer theft
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in the theft of a trailer earlier this month. At around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, a pickup truck entered Sunset Storage & RV, a self-storage facility located in Eagle Mountain, according to a release from UCSO.
Family of 5 crash on Salt Flats, traveling over 100 mph in Tesla
A family of five from Utah County was traveling over 100 miles per hour in a Tesla when they crashed on the Bonneville Salt Flats Sunday night, police report.
