ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pyramid

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Utah County pastry shop specializing in buns

Bun Boiz founder, Jimmy Watson, came to GTU to talk about the eclectic variety of buns he sells in his Provo based shop. The menu includes something for everyone including savory, sweet and even gluten free buns. They are known for having “the hottest bunz in Provo.”. Watson felt...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Glen Ford Thorpe

Glen Ford Thorpe, 68, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on September 3, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Pyramid

United Way prepares for Day of Caring on Thursday

It has been 29 years since the United Way of Utah County started the Day of Caring, an annual service event that brings out businesses and employee volunteers to help serve communities in the county. This year’s event will be held on Thursday with more than 1,500 volunteers from 38...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Quilt#People S Choice Award
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
KSLTV

A virus is wiping out Utah’s tomato harvest

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it’s impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer’s markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it’s his worst harvest...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Utah County 20-year-old in medical coma after longboarding accident

Wesley Hadfield is one of those guys you just like to like. His happy go-lucky nature, coupled with talent and teamwork, has garnered the 20 year-old lots of friends over the years. It’s that sparkling young adult that parents Varden and Becky Hadfield hope to have back some day soon,...
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
Turnto10.com

Seekonk man killed while hiking in Utah

A Seekonk man was killed while hiking in Utah, media outlets in the state reported. KUTV reported that 22-year-old Kurt Lawson fell 30 feet at Neffs Canyon on Monday. No additional information was immediately available. The station reported that it was one of three separate hiking incidents over the weekend...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Huntington Canyon Campgrounds temporarily closed

PRICE — Officials with the Manti-La Sal National Forest will temporarily close all Huntington Canyon campgrounds on the Ferron Ranger District beginning Sept. 6 for necessary repairs. Campgrounds will be closed to all users until approximately October 7. Repairs will address several deferred maintenance items including 56 new picnic...
HUNTINGTON, UT
Pyramid

More COVID-19 boosters coming to Utah

More than 100,000 doses of the latest COVID-19 booster vaccine will be available in Utah within days, state officials said Friday. The updated boosters will target the original strain of the virus, as well as two Omicron variants known as BA.4 and BA.5. “We encourage all Utahns to stay up...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy