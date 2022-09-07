“It will for those it affects, absolutely. I know that if I owed $50,000 in student debt and 10 or 20,000 of it was forgiven, that would be a great break in my life. I think it’s a really good idea. Everyone in my family has gone to school and has incurred some debt of some sort and have spent years paying it off.” — Scott Lund, Orem.

OREM, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO