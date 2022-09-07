ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
College football has approached week three of the season and finally, Louisville will play its first home game. Florida State visits Cardinal Stadium on Friday night at 7:30pm. ESPN will have the television broadcast. It's another measuring stick game for Louisville. The Cardinals, 1-1, can use the home opener against...
