Read full article on original website
Related
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Cards Cast: Louisville football enters week 3
College football has approached week three of the season and finally, Louisville will play its first home game. Florida State visits Cardinal Stadium on Friday night at 7:30pm. ESPN will have the television broadcast. It's another measuring stick game for Louisville. The Cardinals, 1-1, can use the home opener against...
Updated scouting report on No. 1 running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens
El Campo (Texas) High School standout and Louisville commit Rueben Owens sits atop the Top247 running back rankings and in the top three overall prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 class. an industry-generated 247Sports Composite five-star, Owens has established himself over the past couple of years as an elite back with exceptional long-term potential.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0