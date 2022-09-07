Read full article on original website
Arrests for Violating Protective Orders Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – More than 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests including the following: Christopher Burney was arrested for…
Arrests for Possession of the Devil's Lettuce & Meth Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests including the following: Robert Young was arrested for…
High Speed Chase Ends at Randall King Concert at Cooper’s
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police, sheriff’s deputies, DPS and even the Texas Game Warden were seen chasing a red pickup at a high rate of speed through San Angelo Saturday evening. Reports of the chase started with witnesses calling us about watching the spectacle on the Houston Harte Expressway. The chase party exited the loop at Knickerbocker Road and headed towards the airport.
San Angelo 9/11 Memorial Service 9 a.m. Friday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Fire Department is hosting a public 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. The program will feature a keynote address from Col. Eugene Moore III, Commander of the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base. The local 9/11 memorial was dedicated on Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. San Angelo’s is one of a few memorials in Texas that includes a piece of steel from Ground Zero in New…
Want a Blues Brothers Style Surplus Cop Car? Here's Your Chance
SAN ANGELO – Elwood Blues: "It's got a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant, it's got cop tires, cop suspensions, cop shocks. It's a model made before catalytic converters so it'll run good on regular gas. What do you say, is it the new Bluesmobile or what?" Jake...
GRAPHIC: Leaked Photos Show How Disgusting San Angelo's Animal Shelter Has Become
SAN ANGELO, TX – Images of the filth inside of San Angelo's animal shelter have surfaced. Warning the images below are very graphic
WATCH: San Angelo Marks Somber 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
SAN ANGELO – A small group of San Angeloans gathered at the 9/11 memorial by the River Stage downtown Friday morning to mark the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States that ushered in the War on Terror and killed 3,000 Americans. The San Angelo...
Gas Prices in San Angelo Finally Drop Below $3
SAN ANGELO – For months now motorists in San Angelo and across the state of Texas have been experiencing extremely high gas prices. For the first time since the summer has began gas at certain stations in San Angelo. Two places that have particularly inexpensive gas is the Murphy's at Walmart and of course Sam's Club. Walmart has their gas listed at $2.98 and Sam's Club is at $2.93. Here are more gas prices around town according to Gas Buddy.
Free Pet Adoption Event at Petco in San Angelo Saturday!
SAN ANGELO – Concho Valley Paws is holding a free pet adoption event at Petco Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The San Angelo Animal Shelter has been in the news lately and these pets really do need good homes. The adoption event is today from 10 a.m....
Angelo State University Honors Former Congressman Mike Conaway with Permanent Exhibit
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Angelo State University Mayer Museum will open a new permanent exhibit highlighting the career of former U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway on Friday, Sept. 9, on the second floor of the museum at 2501 W. Ave. N. The K. Michael Conaway Archive and Exhibit is a dynamic, educational and interactive record of Conaway's career, primarily as U.S. Representative for the 11th District of Texas from 2005 through 2021. The Archive includes papers, historical records, memorabilia and furnishings from his time in office. The Exhibit features interactive touchscreens, documents,…
3-0 Start Within Reach for the Red Hot Lake View Chiefs
SAN ANGELO – The Lake View Chiefs are 2 - 0 on the season and have a really good chance to stay perfect when they play Vernon this Friday in San Angelo Stadium. The Lake View Chiefs have not been 3-0 since the 2019 season where they turned in a 3-8 season. This season, they have a good chance at being 3-0 again. In Week 1, they beat Lamesa 44-28 and in Week 2, they beat Sweetwater 39-25. This week, they play the Vernon Lions, who are also a perfect 2-0 on the season. They beat the City View Mustangs, who have not scored a single point this season in two games. Next, the Lions played…
San Angelo's Shootout With Abilene Cooper
ABILENE, TX — An exciting first half of spectacular offense led to dominant defensive play in the second. The ‘Cats come back from down 15 points in the 4th quarter but ultimately fall in overtime. The San Angelo Central Bobcats (1-1) looked to extend their winning streak to...
