Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court
Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell said there was only one NBA player who scared him. The post Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Mavericks star Luka Doncic embroiled in a legal battle with his mother... as the Slovenian guard seeks to gain control over his own trademark
Luka Doncic is petitioning the US Patent and Trademark Office in order to gain control of his own name and trademark. Doncic is currently playing in the EuroBasket championships overseas with his home country of Slovenia - having recently dropped 47 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in a win over France.
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
Shaquille O’Neal says Russell Westbrook showed ‘too much respect’ to LeBron James and Anthony Davis last season
In the opinion of retired Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal, Russell Westbrook’s struggles last season were due to his deference toward LeBron James and Anthony Davis. O’Neal was asked during an interview with Dime Magazine what went wrong for Westbrook with the Lakers, with the Hall of...
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
In any given season, every NBA team starts off with its own set of expectations. The success or failure of their season will be measured by how close they come to meeting them. Of course, for some teams, failure is the expectation. One of the league’s worst-kept secrets is that...
NBC Sports
Stephen Curry agrees with Draymond Green: 2022 title was ‘definitely the most special’
NBA legends rarely say that one of their championships means more to them than the others, often comparing them to their children — they are different but each is special in its own way. Draymond Green broke with that tradition and said 2022 means the most to him because...
Yardbarker
NBA insiders believe Miami Heat could acquire Russell Westbrook, but only after being waived
In the minds of several NBA executives and scouts, the Miami Heat makes a lot of sense as a future home for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. However, that possibility would not come via a straight trade between the two organizations. Aside from the Lakers deciding their next coach,...
NBC Sports
More reports that Lakers have accepted idea Westbrook will be on roster to start season
At the end of last season, anyone who suggested Russell Westbrook would be a Laker to start the 2022-23 season would have been laughed out of the room. The tension between LeBron James and Westbrook was evident even at Summer League when they showed up to the same game and didn’t acknowledge each other, staying on the opposite sides of the gym.
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Golden State Warriors Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Jason Richardson dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Golden State Warriors. If you're curious about who the Warriors' best players might be, if the Splash Brothers are still tops in the league, or which positions may need upgrades in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Warriors roster.
Candace Parker shames Sun for hanging conference championship banners
Candace Parker hit back at Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller for comments he made celebrating his team knocking the Sky star out of the playoffs. The Connecticut Sun knocked the Chicago Sky out of the WNBA playoffs with a Game 5 victory that may have had head coach Curt Miller in too celebratory a mood.
NBC Sports
Hardaway believes Run TMC-led Warriors could have won title
Upon getting the call in April informing him that he would be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, Warriors legend Tim Hardaway immediately began rejoicing with his family while crying tears of joy. Shortly, afterward, he reached out to his NBA brothers from another. That would be Chris...
Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco 5-star edge-rusher, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
National powerhouse program St. John Bosco (California) is set to take on Oregon 6A back-to-back state champion Central Catholic on Friday night in a clash held at Autzen Stadium. For five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher, it's ...
Former Duke Star Reportedly Signs With Sacramento Kings
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings have signed DJ Steward.
Nike Brings Out Drake, LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick + Other Megastars for JDI Day
Playing kickball with Travis Scott, basketball with Drake and soccer with Cristiano Ronaldo at your job sounds like a great day at the office. With its 50th anniversary here, Nike pulled out all the stops Thursday for Just Do It (JDI) Day, an employee-focused event at its world headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. and other locations worldwide. JDI Day, according to Nike, is a day of sport grounded in the Just Do It spirit that unites its team. It was introduced in 2018 as its Just Do It campaign turned 30, and returned this year after two years off because of COVID-19. Aside...
