San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
CLEVELAND, OH
Gamespot

NBA 2K23 Golden State Warriors Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Jason Richardson dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Golden State Warriors. If you're curious about who the Warriors' best players might be, if the Splash Brothers are still tops in the league, or which positions may need upgrades in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Warriors roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Candace Parker shames Sun for hanging conference championship banners

Candace Parker hit back at Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller for comments he made celebrating his team knocking the Sky star out of the playoffs. The Connecticut Sun knocked the Chicago Sky out of the WNBA playoffs with a Game 5 victory that may have had head coach Curt Miller in too celebratory a mood.
NBA
NBC Sports

Hardaway believes Run TMC-led Warriors could have won title

Upon getting the call in April informing him that he would be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, Warriors legend Tim Hardaway immediately began rejoicing with his family while crying tears of joy. Shortly, afterward, he reached out to his NBA brothers from another. That would be Chris...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Nike Brings Out Drake, LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick + Other Megastars for JDI Day

Playing kickball with Travis Scott, basketball with Drake and soccer with Cristiano Ronaldo at your job sounds like a great day at the office. With its 50th anniversary here, Nike pulled out all the stops Thursday for Just Do It (JDI) Day, an employee-focused event at its world headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. and other locations worldwide. JDI Day, according to Nike, is a day of sport grounded in the Just Do It spirit that unites its team. It was introduced in 2018 as its Just Do It campaign turned 30, and returned this year after two years off because of COVID-19. Aside...
BEAVERTON, OR

