ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Here they are: Obamas' White House portraits being unveiled

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20B7gx_0hlpaGMi00

The American artist whom former President Barack Obama selected to paint his official White House portrait says the “stripped down” style of his works helps create an “encounter” between the person in the painting and the person looking at it.

Robert McCurdy likes to present his subjects without any facial expression and standing against a white background, which is how America's 44th and first Black president will be seen for posterity, in a black suit and gray tie, when his portrait is finally revealed on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden invited Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama back to the White House to unveil their official portraits. It will be Mrs. Obama's first visit since Obama's presidency ended in January 2017. Obama visited in April to help celebrate the anniversary of the major health care law he signed.

The former first lady chose artist Sharon Sprung to do her portrait. She is depicted seated on a sofa in the Red Room, wearing a formal light blue dress.

McCurdy told the White House Historical Association for the latest edition of its “1600 Sessions” podcast that his style is “stripped down for a reason." He's also done portraits of South Africa's Nelson Mandela, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and the Dalai Lama, among others.

“They have plain white backgrounds, nobody gestures, nobody — there are no props because we're not here to tell the story of the person that's sitting for them,” McCurdy said. "We're here to create an encounter between the viewer and the sitter.”

He compared the technique to a session with a psychiatrist in which the patient and doctor tell each other as little as possible about themselves “so that you can project onto them.”

“And we're doing the same thing with these paintings,” McCurdy said. “We're telling as little about the sitter as possible so that the viewer can project onto them.”

McCurdy works from a photograph of his subjects, selected from hundreds of images. He spends a year to 18 months on each portrait and said he knows he's done “when it stops irritating me.”

Sprung, who also was interviewed for the podcast, described feeling as though she was in a “comedy sketch” when she met with the Obamas in the Oval Office.

She kept sinking into the couch she sat on while they sat on sturdier chairs. Then the president “flicked” away the printed talking points she had handed out to everyone in the room. Then she just “went still" and had to "gasp for air a little bit” when someone else in the meeting asked her why she paints. Then she started to cry.

“So who knows what put the interview over the top, but that's how it went,” Sprung said.

She had planned on having Mrs. Obama stand in the portrait, “to give it a certain dignity,” but said the former first lady "has so much dignity that I decided to do it sitting just because ... it was too much looking up at her. I'm that much shorter than her."

Sprung worked on the portrait for eight months, day and night, the most time she's ever spent on a single painting. She worked entirely from photographs taken in various locations on the State Floor of the White House. Getting the dress just right was the hardest part, she said.

“The color was so beautiful and I really wanted to get the strength of the color and the light,” said Sprung, who has done portraits of the late Rep. Patsy Mink, D-Hawaii, and Jeannette Rankin of Montana, the first woman elected to Congress.

Recent tradition, no matter political affiliation, has had the current president genially hosting his immediate predecessor for the unveiling — as Bill Clinton did for George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush did for Clinton and Obama did for the younger Bush.

Donald Trump, who criticized almost everything about Obama and deviated from many presidential traditions, held no ceremony for Obama. So Biden, who was Obama's vice president, scheduled one for his former boss.

Obama's portrait is destined for display in the Grand Foyer of the White House, the traditional showcase for paintings of the two most recent presidents. Clinton's and George W. Bush's portraits currently hang there.

Mrs. Obama's portrait likely will be placed with her predecessors along the hallway on the Ground Floor of the White House, joining Barbara Bush, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.

Both McCurdy and Sprung said it was hard to keep their work on the portraits secret. McCurdy said it wouldn't have been a problem “if it had not gone on for so long.” Sprung said she had to turn the portrait to the wall whenever someone came into her studio in New York.

The White House Historical Association, a nonprofit organization that is funded through private donations and sales of books and an annual Christmas ornament, helps manage the portrait process and, since the 1960s, has paid for most of those in the collection.

Congress bought the first painting in the collection, of George Washington. Other portraits of early presidents and first ladies often came to the White House as gifts.

Comments / 145

Cheryl Ruiz
3d ago

2 of the most horrible people in our great Country. The enemies of America, they embarrassed our Country in front of the world!

Reply(9)
7
Larry Eder
4d ago

We went to war to get a guy name Sadam Hussain, the next year barack HUSSAIN obama was America's president

Reply(15)
17
Montrae Davis
4d ago

I never thought in my lifetime I would see a first black family in the white house. Now, the representation is there. I can't wait to visit. My kids and grandchildren will see history!! They will see black beauty, grace, intelligence, and hard work. I tried to hold back the tears😭 but I couldn't! I'm so happy and proud of this image forever 👊🏼👏🏽👏🏽🥰🥰🥰

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’

After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
SheKnows

Donald Trump & Melania Trump Are Getting New Smithsonian Portraits Courtesy of One Rich, Trump-Devoted Family

It’s a time-honored tradition for former presidents and first ladies to commission an artist to paint their portraits to reside in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. In 2018, the paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled, and now, it’s time to get started on Donald and Melania Trump’s portraits.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Bush
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Laura Bush
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Dalai Lama
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Patsy Mink
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Jeannette Rankin
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
George Washington
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Chelsea Clinton says ex-friend Ivanka Trump ‘went to the dark side’

Chelsea Clinton has said that her friendship with Ivanka Trump ended when “she went to the dark side”. Ms Clinton was interviewed on Bravo’s What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Host Andy Cohen asked the younger Ms Clinton about her relationship with the daughter of former president Donald Trump, whom her mother notably ran against and lost to in the 2016 election.“We were friends,” Ms Clinton said of Ms Trump. “She is not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barack Obamas#Obama On Trump#Ne White House#American#First Black
HuffPost

Dr. Oz Throws Trump Under Bus, Says He Would Have Certified Biden's Election

Donald Trump isn’t going to like this, but Dr. Mehmet Oz admits he would have approved certifying Joe Biden as president had he been in office in 2021. Although the former president pushed Oz towards running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that previously belonged to outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, Oz apparently doesn’t believe Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Dr Bandy Lee warned five years ago that Trump was dangerous. She’s more worried now

Bandy Lee grew up in an immigrant Bronx family of doctors and scientists. Politics never particularly interested her personally or professionally as she pursued a successful career in psychiatry.Until she became so concerned by Donald Trump’s behaviour and rhetoric. She could only call it one thing: Dangerous. Very much so.In 2017, she put together a conference and consulted other medical professionals, then published a book containing 27 essays from psychologists and psychiatrists calling Trump a “clear and present danger.” The book outlined all of the ways a Trump presidency could threaten the country, with writers touching upon his perceived sociopathy,...
POTUS
TODAY.com

Chelsea Clinton on her relationship with Ivanka Trump: ‘We were definitely friends’

Chelsea Clinton is sharing some insight about her relationship with Ivanka Trump and where the two women stand today. The former first daughter and her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday, Sept. 8, where Chelsea noted that former President Donald Trump’s daughter has gone “to the dark side.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
POTUS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy