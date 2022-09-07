Read full article on original website
Related
This New Corn Maze Is Perfect For Michigan And Michigan State Fans
It's that time of year again in Michigan. Summer is winding down, the kids are back in school, and we're getting ready for cooler fall weather. When fall finally arrives, one fun thing to do is go to a corn maze. If your friends and family are fans of The Spartans or The Wolverines, then this corn maze is perfect for them.
MLive.com
West Michigan native surprised with WMU football scholarship
KALAMAZOO, MI – The lack of scholarship didn’t deter Holland native Blake Bosma from pursuing college football at Western Michigan University, and it didn’t stop him from putting in the same amount of work as his full-ride teammates. Now, the redshirt freshman has emerged as the Broncos’...
LOOK: Spartans reveal a new helmet with uniforms for Akron game
Michigan State will have new lids this week against the Zips!
Fox47News
Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend
(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut. First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Bulbs For Next Year’s Tulip Time Are On Their Way To West Michigan
Yes, it may seem like we couldn't be further away from Spring 2023, but before you know it we'll have snow on the ground, the holidays will fly by faster than we imagined, and we'll all be ready for West Michigan's favorite flower to show it's adorable face. And while...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
IN THIS ARTICLE
$3 Movie Day Leads to 100-Person Brawl at Michigan Movie Theater
About 100 people were involved in a fight that broke out Saturday (9/3) at a Michigan movie theater on a day designated as National Cinema Day. The brouhaha broke out at approximately 9 pm at the cinema in Pittsfield Township, just south of Ann Arbor. Police arrested four people who were involved in the fight.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Community rallies around West Ottawa football player, his family after devastating crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The community is rallying around a West Ottawa High football player who was critically injured in a crash north of Holland. Sam Smalldon, 16, a junior wide receiver, suffered serious injuries this week in a single-vehicle crash. His family and friends are hopeful for a strong recovery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Travel Channel’s Top 10 Places to Visit in Michigan & Grand Rapids Made the Cut
As a self-titled traveling expert, I am always looking to the Travel Channel for my next trip. Whether it is international or domestic, Travel Channel always recommends the best places. Sometimes, they feature hidden gems you would not have thought of. The Travel Channel complied a list of the top...
Mystery of Mastodon Bones Found in Kent Co Closer to Being Solved
Mastodon bones were found recently in Kent County and researchers have discovered more about the mystery of the animal. It is easy to confuse a mastodon, elephant, or woolly mammoth when you find a couple of big bones in a hole in the ground. To better explain the difference, in...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Miller Johnson launches new subsidiary
Michigan-based law firm Miller Johnson recently launched Michigan Growth Advisors. Founded by Joe Agostinelli, Michigan Growth Advisors’ purpose is to help its clients understand the public incentives that can bridge the gap between a project’s cost and financial viability and is available to all Miller Johnson clients. Michigan...
Flint Home For Sale Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Approved
This should be an easy shell, I mean sell. When it comes to selling real estate, these three words are most often heard,. Until now. A Flint, Michigan home listing is getting a lot of attention after featuring Donatello, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in its Zillow listing. This is what you would call thinking out of the pizza box.
Where to Find a Great Deli Sandwich in the Kalamazoo Area
A recent post on Kalamazoo's Reddit brought up a very valid point: why is it so hard to find a great sandwich in the Kalamazoo area?. The post, which you can see here, was made by u/mommabwoo and reads, in part,. Is Kalamazoo a sandwich desert? I’m not talking a...
Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022
We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
Bobcat Bonnie's to take over second space at old Lansing train station
A restaurant called Bobcat Bonnie's will be moving into the second space at the former Lansing train station.
Boil water advisory scheduled for portion of Kalamazoo
A scheduled water main repair will prompt a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0