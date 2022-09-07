ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MLive.com

West Michigan native surprised with WMU football scholarship

KALAMAZOO, MI – The lack of scholarship didn’t deter Holland native Blake Bosma from pursuing college football at Western Michigan University, and it didn’t stop him from putting in the same amount of work as his full-ride teammates. Now, the redshirt freshman has emerged as the Broncos’...
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Miller Johnson launches new subsidiary

Michigan-based law firm Miller Johnson recently launched Michigan Growth Advisors. Founded by Joe Agostinelli, Michigan Growth Advisors’ purpose is to help its clients understand the public incentives that can bridge the gap between a project’s cost and financial viability and is available to all Miller Johnson clients. Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Flint Home For Sale Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Approved

This should be an easy shell, I mean sell. When it comes to selling real estate, these three words are most often heard,. Until now. A Flint, Michigan home listing is getting a lot of attention after featuring Donatello, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in its Zillow listing. This is what you would call thinking out of the pizza box.
FLINT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022

We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

