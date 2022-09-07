ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

randomlengthsnews.com

The 2021 Assessment Roll, Long Beach

It’s that time of year again that my office undertakes its most important function of the fiscal year that lays the groundwork for the very property taxes that pay for our vital public services: The Assessment Roll. In fact, it’s a Constitutional mandate. The Roll for 2022 has...
LONG BEACH, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

MMA Fighter Mavrick Arrested in Connection to Raid on San Pedro Gym

Mixed martial artist and budding reality television star, Mavrick Wesley Von Haug, 54, alongside Cristian Briton, 30, were arrested in connection to the Sept. 8 raid on Von Haug’s gym on the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and an address in the 17000 block of Western Avenue in Gardena.
GARDENA, CA

