LA County Commits Millions in New Funding in Settlement to Address Homelessness Crisis
Los Angeles County Sept. 12, announced a landmark settlement in the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit, committing millions in new funding to bring outreach and supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles. In 2019, a group of small business...
The 2021 Assessment Roll, Long Beach
It’s that time of year again that my office undertakes its most important function of the fiscal year that lays the groundwork for the very property taxes that pay for our vital public services: The Assessment Roll. In fact, it’s a Constitutional mandate. The Roll for 2022 has...
Environmental Briefs: Oil And Gas Drilling Ordinance Info and ruling Ends Neighborhood Oil and Gas Drilling
Learn About the Proposed Oil and Gas Drilling Ordinance. Los Angeles City Planning released a draft ordinance that would prohibit new oil and gas extraction, phase out existing extraction operations, and protect the public from the range of risks and hazards associated with oil and gas extraction. In the coming...
MMA Fighter Mavrick Arrested in Connection to Raid on San Pedro Gym
Mixed martial artist and budding reality television star, Mavrick Wesley Von Haug, 54, alongside Cristian Briton, 30, were arrested in connection to the Sept. 8 raid on Von Haug’s gym on the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and an address in the 17000 block of Western Avenue in Gardena.
