ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 9

Foghorn Leghorn1
5d ago

Pritzker and Lightfoot have made everything worse than it was and will make it even worse than it is now. Di you people look at that BS Safe - T Act garbage!?!?

Reply
7
Jeffrey Mueller
5d ago

Pritzker’s Safe-T Act will let the following offenses go free with no bail. Second Degree murder. Arson. Aggravated Battery. Kidnapping. Burglary. Robbery. IS HE NUTS????????

Reply
6
Jabore
5d ago

He is naive. There has been violence in Chicago for over 100yrs. That's how it goes in the big city buddy. He is perfect for selling holy water on TV at 3am.

Reply(3)
3
Related
WGN Radio

On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many prisoners loose

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois criminal justice reform law will do away with the cash bail system on January 1st, 2023, which means suspects charged with certain felonies — including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson — will be released without bail. “Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into your community,” warned […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
wbrc.com

‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
Eagle 102.3

These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA
959theriver.com

Rollout of Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Begins Today

Illinois is set to begin its rollout of the Family Relief Act tax rebate checks. One-time income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria. Payments will be distributed beginning today. State officials say it could take eight weeks for eligible residents to receive the money.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Abortion rights take center stage in Illinois’ 13th congressional race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana and Edwardsville, abortion rights came to the forefront this week.  Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski doubled down on her support of the issue while calling out her Republican opponent, Regan Deering. “If the House Republicans and [Minority Leader] […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday

(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Crime Rates#Ne Springfield#Republican
khqa.com

Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know

Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

IDPH: COVID Therapies Averted Thousands Of Hospitalizations In Recent Months

Illinois health officials are crediting COVID-19 treatments with helping patients with the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health released data that shows that the treatments have helped to avert around 86-hundred hospitalizations in the last four months. The announcement comes as 68 counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Come January 1, 2023, the State of Illinois is set to eliminate the cash bail system. However, southern Illinois lawmakers and law enforcement say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act, will...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy