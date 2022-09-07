this is morally wrong. it's also completely irresponsible to be using tax dollars for such an event. since most of the people paying those taxes would probably feel very uncomfortable offended and grossed out if they attended such an event. Switch to donations outside of taxes. let the taxpayers decide if they want to support such an atrocity.
No, this isn't controversial at all. This is immoral and evil behavior and it doesn't belong in our community. Since when is it controversial to want to remove evil from the community like you'd remove a tumor before it kills the host?
When underage children are involved then it is very questionable. Consenting adults well that's their decision, let children be children.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
