ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 41

Thomas Farmer
5d ago

this is morally wrong. it's also completely irresponsible to be using tax dollars for such an event. since most of the people paying those taxes would probably feel very uncomfortable offended and grossed out if they attended such an event. Switch to donations outside of taxes. let the taxpayers decide if they want to support such an atrocity.

Reply
19
Keegan T
5d ago

No, this isn't controversial at all. This is immoral and evil behavior and it doesn't belong in our community. Since when is it controversial to want to remove evil from the community like you'd remove a tumor before it kills the host?

Reply
11
Barbara Greenly-Martin
5d ago

When underage children are involved then it is very questionable. Consenting adults well that's their decision, let children be children.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend

The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
MIX 106

Boise Nightclub Responds to Hate Mail With Love

Boise Pride Festival took place this past weekend with many gatherings to celebrate love and acceptance. The festival wasn’t met without controversy, however, with some businesses decided to withdraw from the celebration with other businesses stepping in to fill those spots left vacant following the dispute over the event “Drag Kids.”
BOISE, ID
generalaviationnews.com

Warbird Roundup 2022: Rare aircraft and record attendance

Take a sunny weekend in Idaho’s Treasure Valley, add about 20 warbirds, and mix with the friendly ambience of the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa. This recipe created the largest crowd on record for the museum’s Warbird Roundup. This year’s attendance numbered 5,000 for the weekend, which is...
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Kings And Queens#Drag Queens#Drag Kids#Racism#Boise A Pride Festival#The Daily Caller#Target#Wells Fargo#Blue Cross#Columbia Bank#At T#Macy#Zions Bank
104.3 WOW Country

Reddit Reacts to Meridian Scentsy Firework Show

On Friday (9/9) Scentsy held their annual Rock-a-thon. it's annual event in which you can sign up to sit down for a 12-hours to raise money for Hidden Paradise. By the looks of it on Reddit some of the Meridian residents forgot or didn't know that it was taking place and had some questions as to what was going on.
MERIDIAN, ID
KTVB

Scentsy Rockathon kicks off in Boise

"Come out. Hop in a rocking chair. Help raise some funds. There's going to be food trucks and music and of course, the firework show ending out the night."
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Local award-winning LGBTQ+ film shown across the world

BOISE, Idaho — Pink Feather is an award-winning film created by a local director and 16 local crew members showcasing the life of drag and the struggles they go through. Film Director Rochelle Smith says, "The movie really came about when the ranch club had been sold and was going to turn into a gay bar. I thought what these walls must think about this change."
GARDEN CITY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
MIX 106

11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents

New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Local employer taps Zions Bank, Wright Brothers for $21 Million facility

EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — Money Metals Exchange, an Eagle-based company with nearly 100 employees, announced it has selected Zions Bank for financing and Wright Brothers Construction Company for its new $21 million facility. "We are pleased to partner with both Zions Bank and Wright Brothers as our business enters...
EAGLE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare

Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever

Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
BOISE, ID
phoenixmag.com

3 New Spots in Boise to Visit this Fall

Need a fall vacation? Consider a getaway to the foothills of the Boise Mountains. Idaho’s capital has something for everyone, from the history buff to the nature enthusiast to the foodie. The city teamed up with Capital City Development to turn a former parking lot into a brand-new urban...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian

If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
MERIDIAN, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho LGBTQ Culture Attacks the Republican Party

We oppose the sexualization of children. Full stop. The words are from Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. She’s responding to the high dudgeon of the state’s liberal media mob, which is defending a drag queen show starring children this weekend in Boise. Taxpayer-funded Boise Public...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy