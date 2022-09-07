ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

NEARLY 450 SWIMMERS COMPETE IN SWIM TO ICONIC ALLIGATOR LIGHTHOUSE IN ISLAMORADA, FLORIDA

Nearly 450 participants from around the United States competed in Saturday’s Swim for Alligator Lighthouse, an 8-mile open-water challenge off the Florida Keys. Tampa resident Connor Signorin, 30, emerged from the Atlantic Ocean as the top individual swimmer for the second consecutive year. The former University of Florida swimmer, who won All-American honors five times, completed the race in 3 hours, 7 minutes and 8 seconds.
ISLAMORADA, FL
APTS RENAMED FOR BLACK KEY WEST COMMISSIONER LANG MILIAN

On Sept. 2 the Key West Housing Authority hosted the official sign unveiling for the newly renamed Lang Milian Apartments at White and Eaton streets. The event included relatives of Milian, housing authority board members, staff and distinguished members of the community who all came to honor former Key West City Commissioner Lang Milian.
KEY WEST, FL
25 WOUNDED VETS SET TO FISH IN ISLAMORADA, FLORIDA

Fish With A Hero is hosting its ninth annual event this year to honor veterans who have served. the country. Twenty-five disabled and wounded veterans will fish some of the best spots in the world in the beautiful waters off the shores of Islamorada. “It’s just amazing to see the...
ISLAMORADA, FL
TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA

Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
MARATHON, FL
IN PICTURES: MARATHON HURRICANES DOWN CORAL SHORES DOLPHINS IN VOLLEYBALL

Coral Shores and Marathon kicked off the new month with a volleyball match on Sept. 1. Though the Fins battled through the first set, the Lady ’Canes’ talent proved too much for Marathon as Coral Shores improved its season record to 1-2. For full game coverage, see the Keys Weekly Sports Wrap.
MARATHON, FL
MARATHON COUNCIL QUESTIONS: WHAT SHOULD MARATHON BE TALKING MORE ABOUT?

In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the nine Marathon City Council candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election. Be on the lookout for a candidate forum co-sponsored by the Keys Weekly and Marathon Chamber of Commerce, set for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Readers who have questions they would like to see answered by Marathon City Council, U.S. House of Representatives or Florida House of Representatives candidates may submit them to [email protected] for potential inclusion.
MARATHON, FL
WILD THINGS: THE LONELINESS OF THE LONG-DISTANCE MIGRANT

Mariah Hryniewich started the Florida Keys Hawkwatch on Aug. 1 this year. For the first three days, hawk counter extraordinaire Jeff Bouton was there with her, but after that she was on her own. In previous years she’d worked the count with Luis Gles who was, if not her partner in crime, then her partner in avian enumeration. But Gles had been up on St. Paul Island on the Bering Sea in Alaska all summer, guiding and finding rare bird after rare bird, and wouldn’t be back for a couple weeks.
MARATHON, FL

