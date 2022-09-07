Read full article on original website
Northern Rehab hosts food drive for area food pantries
DeKALB — Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is hosting a food drive from Sept. 12 – 23 to collect non-perishable food items in order to benefit food pantries that serve the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa and Rochelle communities. Donations will go to Barb Food Mart, Spartan Food Pantry, Genoa...
Volleyball sweeps Roos in Kansas City tourney
DeKALB — The NIU volleyball team secured its first true road win of 2022 after sweeping the University of Missouri-Kansas City Roos 3-0 in the opening match of the KC Roos Classic on Friday. The Huskies proved themselves capable of holding off a competitive Kansas City team in all...
Women’s soccer falls to Western Illinois, unbeaten streak snapped
DeKALB — The NIU women’s soccer team was defeated by Western Illinois University in an intrastate matchup on Friday, ending the Huskies’ unbeaten streak. The Huskies faced adversity as soon as the game started, with Western Illinois senior forward Alex Bassen scoring in the second minute. NIU seemed passive on both sides of the ball to start the game, with sloppy passing on offense and late rotations on defense defining the first half for NIU.
