DeKALB — The NIU women’s soccer team was defeated by Western Illinois University in an intrastate matchup on Friday, ending the Huskies’ unbeaten streak. The Huskies faced adversity as soon as the game started, with Western Illinois senior forward Alex Bassen scoring in the second minute. NIU seemed passive on both sides of the ball to start the game, with sloppy passing on offense and late rotations on defense defining the first half for NIU.

MACOMB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO