Read full article on original website
Related
North Dakota’s Favorite Son Josh Duhamel Has Tied The Knot
North Dakota's most eligible bachelor is officially hands-off. It appears Josh Duhamel and his fiance Audria Mari got married over the weekend in Mari's hometown of Fargo. The two had recently got their marriage license from a Cass County Courthouse setting the stage for the two to marry. You can read more about that here.
North Dakota’s Favorite Celebrity Couple Set To Wed
Minot, North Dakota's very own Josh Duhamel, and his fiance' Audra Marie have taken the next step towards marriage. The actor, model, and beauty pageant winner have gotten a marriage license at the Cass County Courthouse, according to an article at InForum. Duhamel and Mari were spotted in the Cass...
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0