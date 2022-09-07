Read full article on original website
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
1 Yesterday, School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa defeated former City Councilor Margareth Shepard for the 6th Middlesex state representative seat. While she will appear on the November ballot, there will be no Republican challenger on the ballot. She will take office in January 2023. 2. Tonight, Sousa will chair the...
Framingham Police Respond To Argument With Possible Firearm
FRAMINGHAM – Police Officers were called to Gordon Street Thursday night for a fight with a possible firearm showed. The call came in at 10:49 p.m. on September 8 for 20 Gordon Street. Gordon Street is located south of Route 135 in Framingham. “This was a call for two...
Framingham Police: Cyclist & Vehicle Collide at Fay Road Intersection
FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck at the intersection of Route 135 and Fay Road. The “collision” happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection, said police. The adult male cyclist was struck by a motor vehicle. The cyclist was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. No...
Rep. Lewis: Crosswalk at Route 9 & California Avenue To Be Completed in October
FRAMINGHAM – State Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis (D-Framingham) said a crosswalk, where a pedestrian was killed in January, should be completed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation by the end of October. “After hearing of the pedestrian killed crossing Route 9 near California Avenue in January, I reached out...
Framingham Police Arrest Man at Butterworth Park
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man at Butterworth Park on yesterday morning, September 7. Arrested was Fellype DeSouza, 30, with no known address. at 11:13 a.m. at the park near Grant Street in South Framingham. Police were called to Butterworth Park on Wednesday for “possible drug activity at...
