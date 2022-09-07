ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Senate President Spilka Visits MWRTA HQ in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Senate President Karen Spilka stopped by the MWRTA on September 7 to talk about the future of the organization. The staff, including new Administrator Jim Nee, spoke about the various ways the MWRTA is working to expand transportation access and equity within the MetroWest region, which included conversations on job access and. green energy investments.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Thomas R. Hartland, 60, Auto Technician

FRAMINGHAM – Thomas R. Hartland, 60, of Berlin, and formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home, on August 30, 2022, following complications from a long medical illness. Tom was a loving and proud father of his four daughters, Mary Hartland and partner Jamie Nadeau and their children Kyle,...
BERLIN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

BREAKING: Sousa Wins Framingham State Representative Race

FRAMINGHAM – Based on the unofficial results from the Framingham City Clerk’s office School Committee chair Priscila Sousa won the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative seat. She defeated former City Councilor Margareth Shepard. Sousa received 1,647 votes. Shepard received 1,409 votes. SOURCE will update this report after...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

'Super Happy Fun America' organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary

Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts 2022 Primary Election Results: Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester district (Jake Oliveira vs. Sydney Levin-Epstein)

With current Sen. Eric P. Lesser seeking the lieutenant governor seat, two candidates are running for Lesser’s Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District seat. Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Lesser.
HAMPDEN, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Primary Results: Fourteenth Middlesex District Democrats (Vivian Birchall vs. Simon Cataldo vs. Patricia Wojtas)

The Fourteenth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The three candidates running are Vivian Birchall of Acton, Simon Cataldo of Concord and Patricia Wojtas of Chelmsford. The district, which includes Carlisle and portions of Acton, Chelmsford and Concord, is currently represented...
ACTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Town officials pitch pedestrian-friendly vision for Stoneham Square

During an era when citizens shared packed dirt roads with horse-and-buggies and a handful of first-generation cars, Stoneham citizens had plenty of space to roam about its historic downtown area. But with those wide multimodal dirt boulevards since converted into a sea of pavement to accommodate the exploding popularity of...
STONEHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Man at Butterworth Park

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man at Butterworth Park on yesterday morning, September 7. Arrested was Fellype DeSouza, 30, with no known address. at 11:13 a.m. at the park near Grant Street in South Framingham. Police were called to Butterworth Park on Wednesday for “possible drug activity at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

