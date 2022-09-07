ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Panr

923 Timberglen Ct

Always wanted to live in a brand new home? We got one for ya in 77316! - Want to move into a brand new home? We have a great one for you! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, modern kitchen w/white cabinets, spacious open floor plan, full laundry room a nice sized driveway.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Panr

1012 Leake St

Come check out this beautifully remodeled home in Navasota, TX! This 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home is located close to St. Joseph's Hospital in Navasota. Enjoy entertaining in the large, treed backyard. Large windows throughout the home offer lots of natural light. Home features a large primary bedroom and eat-in kitchen. This is a no pet property.
NAVASOTA, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!

With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
HOUSTON, TX
Notice of Public Sale #3

Notice of Public Sale #3

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Zone 3 Impound located at 19600 Old Sandpit Rd New Caney TX 77357, 281-689-7705 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:30 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bunker-licious: This Katy-area property could be a prepper’s paradise

KATY, Texas – A sprawling property on the market for $12,500,000 in Katy has so much more than a house: a gazebo, ponds, barns and pastures. However, perhaps most interestingly, it has an underground space as well. The five-bedroom, four full and one half-bath house at 3550 Schlipf Road...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Nostalgia Studio now open in Conroe

New Nostalgia Studio is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) New Nostalgia Studio opened Aug. 2 at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 248, Conroe. The business offers services to repair VHS damages, and digitalize home movies and photos. 888-908-2857. https://newnostalgiastudio.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022....
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend

CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
CYPRESS, TX
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

