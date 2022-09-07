Read full article on original website
Panr
923 Timberglen Ct
Always wanted to live in a brand new home? We got one for ya in 77316! - Want to move into a brand new home? We have a great one for you! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, modern kitchen w/white cabinets, spacious open floor plan, full laundry room a nice sized driveway.
Panr
1012 Leake St
Come check out this beautifully remodeled home in Navasota, TX! This 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home is located close to St. Joseph's Hospital in Navasota. Enjoy entertaining in the large, treed backyard. Large windows throughout the home offer lots of natural light. Home features a large primary bedroom and eat-in kitchen. This is a no pet property.
houstononthecheap.com
Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!
With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #3
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Zone 3 Impound located at 19600 Old Sandpit Rd New Caney TX 77357, 281-689-7705 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:30 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
hellowoodlands.com
Houston Tidbits Fashion Farmers Market Makes North Houston Debut at City Place
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Trusted lifestyle and fashion resource, Houston Tidbits, is bringing a major dose of style to north Houston’s City Place in late September with its wildly popular Fashion Farmers Market. The fall extravaganza is the first in the series to take place outside of the...
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
Click2Houston.com
Bunker-licious: This Katy-area property could be a prepper’s paradise
KATY, Texas – A sprawling property on the market for $12,500,000 in Katy has so much more than a house: a gazebo, ponds, barns and pastures. However, perhaps most interestingly, it has an underground space as well. The five-bedroom, four full and one half-bath house at 3550 Schlipf Road...
New Nostalgia Studio now open in Conroe
New Nostalgia Studio is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) New Nostalgia Studio opened Aug. 2 at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 248, Conroe. The business offers services to repair VHS damages, and digitalize home movies and photos. 888-908-2857. https://newnostalgiastudio.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022....
Riggy's West 10 semitrailer parking station will bring flagship stop to Katy, Brookshire
Riggy's West 10 boasts 326 semitrailer parking spaces and container storage as well as proximity to major distribution centers. The station will feature bathroom, shower and laundry facilities. (Courtesy Riggy's) A network of semitrailer parking and storage is extending into the Katy and Brookshire areas. Riggy’s West 10, a 19.14-acre...
cw39.com
Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend
CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
Click2Houston.com
Comedian Mo Amer treats Alief ISD families with shopping spree after many of them lost everything in apartment fire
HOUSTON – It’s almost been a month since a fire destroyed several units at the Sedona Square Apartment on Court Glen Drive in Southwest Houston. A well-known comedian who is now making it big in Hollywood stepped up to help families who were affected and treated them to a shopping spree!
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
Here are 3 things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 9-10
Here are three things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 9-10. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Players at The Owen Theater is performing "School of Rock" in Conroe. 7:30 p.m. $25 (per ticket). 25 Metcalf St., Conroe. 936 539 4090. www.owentheatre.com/event/school-of-rock-2022/. Sept. 10: Attend a car show.
Man dies after grabbing onto moving car and falling off in Acres Homes area
Police believe the man grabbed onto the car when it was stopped at a light and held on for a couple blocks before falling off. The driver likely never realized the man was hanging on, HPD said.
Click2Houston.com
FOUND: UT student, Houston native reported missing was listed as Jane Doe at children’s hospital, nurse says
AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family says their loved one who was reported missing has been located after a nurse said that she had been listed as a Jane Doe at a children’s hospital a few days ago. According to family members, Aliayae Haynes was last seen in...
Train derailment in Sugar Land will have drivers taking detours
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A train derailment in Sugar Land could be causing you to make a detour, and it’s expected to be there through Friday. It happened at Highway 90 at Dairy Ashford. It appears a tree fell on the tracks, which may have led to the derailment.
Constable says coyote killed Ft. Bend Co. pet; video captured one jumping up six-foot fence
RICHMOND, Texas — We know coyotes live among us in the Houston area. On Tuesday, one was captured on video running through a Fort Bend County backyard, even jumping a fence and onto a neighboring shed. The video in the window above is from Pecan Grove and shared on...
