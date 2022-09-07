ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

1012 Leake St

Come check out this beautifully remodeled home in Navasota, TX! This 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home is located close to St. Joseph's Hospital in Navasota. Enjoy entertaining in the large, treed backyard. Large windows throughout the home offer lots of natural light. Home features a large primary bedroom and eat-in kitchen. This is a no pet property.
NAVASOTA, TX
923 Timberglen Ct

Always wanted to live in a brand new home? We got one for ya in 77316! - Want to move into a brand new home? We have a great one for you! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, modern kitchen w/white cabinets, spacious open floor plan, full laundry room a nice sized driveway.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Main Bird Hot Chicken to hold grand opening celebration Sept. 23-25 in Spring

Main Bird Hot Chicken will offer hot chicken available in six heat levels after its grand opening in Spring on Sept. 23-25. (Courtesy Main Bird Hot Chicken) Main Bird Hot Chicken has delayed its grand opening celebration from Sept. 9-11 to Sept. 23-25, according to a Facebook post from the business. A soft opening will be held the week before the grand opening. The eatery will be open from noon-9 p.m. during the grand opening celebration, and the first 50 people in line each day will receive free sandwiches, according to the post. Main Bird Hot Chicken is located at 7316 Louetta Road, Ste. B303, Spring, and serves Nashville-style hot chicken in varying spice levels. The restaurant also sells sides such as cheese fries and coleslaw. 713-739-8898. www.facebook.com/mainbirdhotchicken.
SPRING, TX
Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!

With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
HOUSTON, TX
Bunker-licious: This Katy-area property could be a prepper’s paradise

KATY, Texas – A sprawling property on the market for $12,500,000 in Katy has so much more than a house: a gazebo, ponds, barns and pastures. However, perhaps most interestingly, it has an underground space as well. The five-bedroom, four full and one half-bath house at 3550 Schlipf Road...
KATY, TX
The Nest Diner now open on Barker Cypress Road

Chicken-fried steak and other country-style entrees are served at the diner. (Courtesy The Nest Diner) Officials with The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress, said the diner will move to full operating hours later this month from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery launched a soft opening phase with limited hours in early September. The Nest Diner serves traditional American meals, including breakfast options and some Tex-Mex cuisine. 281-304-2219. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083699460509.
CYPRESS, TX
Notice of Public Sale #2

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Humble Towing impound located at 24672 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-354-8697 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, @ 9:45 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home

We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
SPRING, TX
Real Estate
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Complete road closure on Richmond Avenue throughout the weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — More closures are on their way around the 69/610 interchange, but this time it’s Richmond Avenue just under the West loop that is being shutdown. Starting on Friday, Sept. 9, drivers should use caution traveling along the frontage road near 610 and Richmond Ave. The lanes will be shutdown in both east and westbound until Monday morning at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 9TH:. * Best of Broadway: An Evening of Broadway's Best Duets...and More. Spend an evening being entertained with some of the best duets from Broadway at the Glad Cultural Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Coffee & Support is a weekly gathering...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

