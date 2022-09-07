Main Bird Hot Chicken will offer hot chicken available in six heat levels after its grand opening in Spring on Sept. 23-25. (Courtesy Main Bird Hot Chicken) Main Bird Hot Chicken has delayed its grand opening celebration from Sept. 9-11 to Sept. 23-25, according to a Facebook post from the business. A soft opening will be held the week before the grand opening. The eatery will be open from noon-9 p.m. during the grand opening celebration, and the first 50 people in line each day will receive free sandwiches, according to the post. Main Bird Hot Chicken is located at 7316 Louetta Road, Ste. B303, Spring, and serves Nashville-style hot chicken in varying spice levels. The restaurant also sells sides such as cheese fries and coleslaw. 713-739-8898. www.facebook.com/mainbirdhotchicken.

SPRING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO