How to Defeat King Salmonid Cohozuna

Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! Splatoon 3 introduces a rare Xtra Encounter with the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 contains everything you need to know to be successful against this behemoth. We've also got plenty more info on Salmon Run, so make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run Guide!
Gorae Torr Shrine

This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Gorae Torr Shrine. This is one of the 120 Shrines in BotW. Gorae Torr Shrine is located in the northeast corner of the Eldin region. Link must first complete The Gut Check Challenge Shrine Quest...
Ta'loh Naeg Shrine

This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Ta’loh Naeg Shrine. This is one of the Shrines in the Dueling Peaks Region of BotW. Location: Ta’loh Naeg Shrine is located on the outskirts of Kakariko Village in the northern reaches of the Dueling Peaks. You can find it up a path North of the village at a small clearing before the Great Fairy Fountain.
The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison

Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
Only One Sega Genesis Game Had A Colored Variant Cartridge

Physical video games are largely a thing of the past. Though gamers can still obtain physical copies of games through traditional stores or online retailers, the physical game market accounts for less than 20% of all video game sales these days with most video game enthusiasts preferring to purchase their favorite titles digitally through online marketplaces (per Statista). However, in previous generations of gaming, physical copies were the only option. These physical games came in various types, be it discs or cartridges. One example of the latter for the Sega Genesis — a console that produced many classic titles such as "Mortal Kombat" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" — stands out as unique, even if it's only for the aesthetics.
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
Assassin's Creed Codename Red - Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022

Check out the reveal trailer for one of the many new Assassin's Creed games that will live under the Assassin's Creed: Infinity umbrella. Codename Red is set in feudal Japan, a historical period frequently requested by fans. In this brief trailer, a Shinobi is seen jumping onto a pitched roof and then unsheathing their hidden blade.
Sword Art Online Creator to Launch New Series This Fall

Sword Art Online is one of the biggest isekai series in the game, and over the years, the story has turned Reki Kawahara into a well-known creator. After all, they are the ones who brought Kirito and Asuna to life with their 2009 light novel. And now, a new report from Japan has confirmed Kawahara is ready to start another novel series that isekai fans are going to eat up.
Future Assassin’s Creed Games Will Not All Be 150-Hour RPGs

Future games in the Assassin’s Creed series will vary in length, and not all will follow the open-world RPG template that has defined the series since 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins. As part of today’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase, it was announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage - an action/adventure...
Hila Rao Shrine

This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Hila Rao Shrine. This is one one of the Shrines in the Dueling Peaks Region of BotW. Location: Hila Rao Shrine is located on the outskirts of the Dueling Peaks region, northwest on the Floret Sandbar.
Soh Kofi Shrine

This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Soh Kofi Shrine. This is one one of the Shrines in the Lanayru Region of BotW. Location: Soh Kofi Shrine is located just North of the Lanayru Tower, above the blue bridge where you can first meet Prince Sidon of the Zora. Another Zora waits outside the shrine to point you in his direction.
The 10 Best Fighting Games

Fighting games have a special place in both the past and present of gaming. It’s a genre that requires quick thinking, twitch reflexes, and vast amounts of knowledge of both yourself and your opponent’s options to play at a high level. It can often seem intimidating. But some of the most recognizable series in pop culture, such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, belong to that same genre.
How to Get Salmon Run Rewards

Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! As a worker of Grizzco, you are paid for a job well done. On this page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide, we'll give you the rundown on how earning rewards works in Salmon Run and how you can get the Salmon-Run exclusive items, like colored uniforms and Grizzco decorations. Make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run guides. We've got tips for defeating Boss Salmonids, a survival guide for all the special event waves, and even a guide on how to defeat the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna, in the intense and rare Xtra Encounters!
Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story Content Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally arrived in early access, and this live-service game is already getting its first content update. So step into Andy's Room and meet familiar friends like Woody and Buzz, when the Toy Story content update releases in Fall 2022.
Everything New In Splatoon 3

Despite its many similarities to the previous game, Splatoon 3 does offer a variety of new features—most of which, if not all, are welcomed additions. This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide gives a brief overview of all the most important new features, mechanisms items, etc in the game. This isn’t meant to be a comprehensive catalog of every new piece of gear. Instead, we want you it serves as a showcase for all the major additions to the game, and each section includes links for their respective wiki pages which contain the more granular details.
