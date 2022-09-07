ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

fox35orlando.com

Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 16-18

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's always plenty to do in Orlando. Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. SeaWorld's Spootacular returns on Sept. 17 and will run on select days...
ORLANDO, FL
Mount Dora, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

HCA Florida Healthcare to Host Healthcare Recruitment Event in Central Florida

ORLANDO – On Monday, September 19, representatives from HCA Florida Healthcare, the state’s leading provider of healthcare, will host a job fair at Valencia College looking to hire various full and part-time clinical and non-clinical such as:. Registered Nurse (RN) New Grad RN. Licensed Practice Nurse (LPN) Nurse...
ORLANDO, FL
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Family cat rescued from house fire in Seminole County

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A family's pet cat is alive thanks to the quick actions of Central Florida firefighters. On Friday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its firefighters responded to a neighborhood in Winter Springs after a house had caught fire. When they arrived, crews said there was heavy...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🛒 It’s only online ordering, delivery at this Florida grocery store

GROVELAND, Fla. – Did you know there’s a grocery store serving parts of Central Florida that doesn’t even allow any walk in customers? We’re talking about Kroger. It has a fulfillment center and hubs across the state, making grocery deliveries. Kroger’s fulfillment center in Groveland opened...
GROVELAND, FL
click orlando

Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
ORLANDO, FL

