Hash House A Go Go Looks to Expand in Central Florida
The chain describes its offerings as “twisted farm food”, or contemporary renditions of midwestern American cuisine
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 16-18
ORLANDO, Fla. - There's always plenty to do in Orlando. Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. SeaWorld's Spootacular returns on Sept. 17 and will run on select days...
Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant chain plans Orlando market entry
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Popular fast-food restaurant chain Jack in the Box is headed to Florida with plans to make an Orlando market expansion an important part of its growth, a spokesperson on behalf of the chain told the Orlando Business Journal.
Kentucky Fried Chicken Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The new Merritt Island location is currently in the permitting stage and will occupy a 1600 square foot space.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
Both locations are projected to open in Early 2023
This Is Florida's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
E-PASS offers new discount program for Central Florida drivers
ORLANDO, Fla. — E-PASS will follow Sunpass with its new discount program that was approved Thursday. The Central Florida Expressway Authority announced it will launch the E-PASS Volume Savings Program. This will increase toll discounts for customers on all CFX-owned expressways starting this month. Depending on how much you...
HCA Florida Healthcare to Host Healthcare Recruitment Event in Central Florida
ORLANDO – On Monday, September 19, representatives from HCA Florida Healthcare, the state’s leading provider of healthcare, will host a job fair at Valencia College looking to hire various full and part-time clinical and non-clinical such as:. Registered Nurse (RN) New Grad RN. Licensed Practice Nurse (LPN) Nurse...
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Florida using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Florida State Park Features an Award-Winning Beach and a Historic Lighthouse
Many Florida State Parks are popular because they offer a reprieve close to an urban center. Visitors can travel a short distance and escape into nature, history, and enjoyable activities. Some of Florida's state parks have bonus features like caves, beaches, or lighthouses. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, just a short drive from Miami, has two of the three.
Florida cruise line offers free trips to military, educators and first responders
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida-based cruise line announced a new program offering free cruise tickets to military members, veterans and first responders, starting this month. Margaritaville at Sea’s “Heroes Sail Free” program applies to GovX ID-verified U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel...
Family cat rescued from house fire in Seminole County
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A family's pet cat is alive thanks to the quick actions of Central Florida firefighters. On Friday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its firefighters responded to a neighborhood in Winter Springs after a house had caught fire. When they arrived, crews said there was heavy...
WATCH: Blue Origin’s rocket fires escape system after failure in booster during launch
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket with projects from some Central Florida students on board did not go as planned Monday. The capsule fired its launch abort system after a failure in its booster. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
🛒 It’s only online ordering, delivery at this Florida grocery store
GROVELAND, Fla. – Did you know there’s a grocery store serving parts of Central Florida that doesn’t even allow any walk in customers? We’re talking about Kroger. It has a fulfillment center and hubs across the state, making grocery deliveries. Kroger’s fulfillment center in Groveland opened...
Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
Six Florida Scratch-Off Lottery Players Win Combined $6,000,000
The Florida Lottery announced six new millionaires this past week with combined winnings of $6,000,000! On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announces that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.
Hurricane supply checklist: What should you include in your kit?
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we near the peak of hurricane season, it’s important to prepare your family and your home for any hurricanes that may come to central Florida. We pulled together the following checklist of things you should include in your supply kit based on recommendations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Hurricane Center.
Here’s how Central Florida seniors can get help covering their energy bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Help is available for select Central Florida seniors who need assistance paying their energy bills. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors to pay energy bills in an emergency.
