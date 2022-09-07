TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team voted on its 2022-23 team captains this week, selecting junior Khera Goss and seniors Quinesha Lockett and Sophia Wiard. "Our team picks our captains every year and, once again, they nailed it!" head coach Tricia Cullop said. "These three choices are incredible people who will run through a wall for our team. Sophia, Quinesha, and Khera are wonderful ambassadors of our culture on and off the court. I look forward to witnessing their leadership."

