Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Related
utrockets.com
Khera Goss, Quinesha Lockett, and Sophia Wiard Named 2022-23 Captains
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team voted on its 2022-23 team captains this week, selecting junior Khera Goss and seniors Quinesha Lockett and Sophia Wiard. "Our team picks our captains every year and, once again, they nailed it!" head coach Tricia Cullop said. "These three choices are incredible people who will run through a wall for our team. Sophia, Quinesha, and Khera are wonderful ambassadors of our culture on and off the court. I look forward to witnessing their leadership."
utrockets.com
Veteran Squad Returns for Rockets in 2022-23 Campaign
TOLEDO, Ohio – After guiding teams without any seniors the last two years, Head Coach Jenny Coluccio is looking forward to having a veteran squad at her disposal in the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. Toledo's roster will include three seniors this season as well as four juniors which the Rockets' fifth-year coach can count on for experience.
utrockets.com
Finn, Rockets Bombard Minutemen, 55-10
TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn threw for a touchdown and ran for two more as Toledo (2-0, 0-0 MAC) cruised to a 55-10 victory over UMass (0-2) at the Glass Bowl on Saturday. Finn completed 12-of-26 passes for 177 yards and added a team-best 74 yards rushing...
utrockets.com
Toledo Falls to Austin Peay in Five Sets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Toledo women's volleyball team (5-4) concluded its weekend at the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational on Saturday with a five-set loss to Austin Peay. Four of the five sets played on Saturday were decided by two points, and the lone outlier was the second set...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utrockets.com
Rockets Split Pair of Friday Matches
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Toledo women's volleyball team (5-3) opened play at the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational on Friday and split a pair of matches. The Rockets swept Northern Kentucky to start the day before falling to No. 21 Western Kentucky in three sets. Toledo hit .320 in...
utrockets.com
Rockets Going For Second Home Win Saturday vs. UMass
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo Rockets will try to make it two straight wins when they host UMass at the Glass Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 10 (7:00 p.m./ESPN+). The Rockets rolled to a 37-0 victory over Long Island University in their season opener at the Glass Bowl on Sept. 1. Sophomore Dequan Finn threw for 216 yards and ran for 64 yards to lead the offense.
utrockets.com
Rockets to Play Three Matches at WKU Tournament this Weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (4-2) heads to No. 21 Western Kentucky this weekend for the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational. The Rockets will face WKU, Northern Kentucky, and Austin Peay in their final road tournament of the season. Tournament Schedule. Thursday, Sept. 8. Western Kentucky vs....
Comments / 0