‘The Son’ Review: Hugh Jackman Ably Anchors A Devastating, But Ultimately Dull Domestic Drama [Venice]

‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Leads Gina Prince Bythewood’s Fierce, Action-Packed Drama [TIFF]
When fans complain about the inclusion of women of color in action franchises, they often fall back on the same talking points: it’s not about sexism, it’s just that filmmakers should create different, original movies for Black and Brown actors. Gina Prince Bythewood has done just that with “The Woman King” and proven what we already knew: that women always have and always will make formidable action heroes.
‘Emily’ Review: A Dazzling Debut from Actor-Turned-Director Frances O’Connor [TIFF]
Midway through Frances O’Connor’s “Emily,” the title character finds a note. It’s been left for her, discreetly, with the time and place to meet the man she loves. O’Connor holds on a close-up of Emily as she registers her considerable excitement at the invitation, then tries to hide it, then gives up because she simply cannot. It’s like a little clinic in screen acting, in what the camera can pick up but another person often cannot, and O’Connor holds and holds and holds on her and lets her play the moment for all it’s worth.
‘Queens of the Qing Dynasty’ Review: Ashley McKenzie Crafts An Intimate And Rich Story of Friendship [TIFF]
Ashley McKenzie, the Nova Scotia-based director of the elliptical and scarifyingly intimate methadone-addiction drama “Werewolf,” returns with another tale of codependence and the Canadian welfare state. Talking to Film Comment in 2018, McKenzie copped to a desire “to have more extensive scenes and more elaborate choreography and staging” in future projects and hinted at her then-gestating second feature. “The elevator pitch would probably say ‘Certain Women’ meets Alan Clarke BBC portrait dramas,” she said.
‘Baby Ruby’ Review: Noémie Merlant Shines In This Postpartum Psychological Horror [TIFF]
Motherhood is scary as hell. The exhaustion, the changes in the body, the responsibility for an entirely new life; all take a heavy toll on new mothers. It also makes the experience rife for exploration through the genre machinations of psychological and body horror. With her feature film debut, “Baby Ruby,” playwright Bess Wohl uses both genres to explore postpartum depression.
‘Chevalier’ Review: An Electric Kelvin Harrison Jr. Can’t Quite Save The Biopic Clichés Of A Revisionist Black Mozart [TIFF]
As history lessons go, it’s a fascinating one: Joseph Bologne, born to a married plantation proprietor in the French colony of Guadeloupe and a Creole woman held as a slave there, would grow up to attain such repute as a violinist, composer, and conductor that he was granted the title of Chevalier de Saint-Georges then and “the Black Mozart” now. In the pitchy biopic “Chevalier,” he earns this sobriquet in a literal capacity by storming into a concert from Wolfgang himself, already in progress, challenging him to a violin battle, and owning him so hard that the crowd bursts into a rabid standing ovation.
‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Eddie Redmayne Does A Whole Lot Of Acting In Ripped-From-The-Headlines Medical Thriller [TIFF]
It would be empty hyperbole to declare Eddie Redmayne our worst living actor; in all likelihood, the honor belongs to someone nobody’s ever heard of, so bad that they never became famous in the first place. But in Tobias Lindholm’s new drama “The Good Nurse,” Redmayne still makes a bold argument for some qualified version of the statement.
‘Alice, Darling’ Review: Phenomenal Anna Kendrick-Led Drama Explores The Tolls of Emotional Abuse [TIFF]
Intimate partner violence can take on many forms. Physical, sexual, emotional, psychological. Once caught up in the cycle many women are made to feel such shame that they cannot even share their experiences with those closest to them. It’s in the midst of this spiral of shame that we meet the titular Alice (Anna Kendrick, “Pitch Perfect”) in “Alice, Darling”. Written by Alanna Francis and directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”), the drama takes a stark look at the physical and psychological toll that emotional abuse can take on a person.
‘Brother’ Review: Aaron Pierre Gives A Star-Making Statement In A Clement Virgo Gem [TIFF]
Two Jamaican-Canadian brothers hailing from Scarborough, a neighborhood in Toronto, look up at a soaring transmission tower. The older sibling Francis (Aaron Pierre, “The Underground Railroad”) explains to his younger brother Michael (Lamar Johnson, “The Hate U Give”) that the higher you climb, the more the reverberations of the electricity buzz and shake you. If you make one false move, it can instantly fry you. But they can make it to the top for the area’s best view if Michael follows Francis’ every motion. These inseparable siblings could not be more different; Francis is handsome, broad, and undaunted. Michael is hesitant and tiny. Nevertheless, the pair implicitly trust each other. And they begin, step-by-step, climbing the tower that will become a metaphor for their lives.
‘Entergalactic’ Trailer: Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris Combine Forces For An Immersive Explosion Of Art & Music In New Animated Series
When you hear the premise of “Entergalactic,” the new animated series coming to Netflix, it might not elicit much excitement. It’s a show about a young guy trying to balance love and success while living in New York City. But, as the trailer for the series shows, “Entergalactic” is much, much more than just a clichéd premise.
‘The Visitor’ Trailer: Finn Jones Stars In Blumhouse’s New Psychological Horror
What do you get when you cross creepy paintings and suspicious town folk? The answer is Blumhouse’s “The Visitor.” Between a deal with EPIX and Blumhouse Television, the studio will be creating eight films set for streaming, one of these being “The Visitor.”. From director Justin...
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Review: A Delightfully Ribald Period Comedy From Lena Dunham [TIFF]
“Catherine Called Birdy” is Lena Dunham’s second feature film of 2022, and they present a striking study in contrasts. “Sharp Stick” is a provocative and occasionally cringe-y examination of contemporary mores, particularly regarding sexuality—in other words, exactly what you’d expect from a Lena Dunham movie. “Birdy,” on the other hand, is a period piece based on a book and rated PG-13; it feels like a movie made as a conscious effort to prove that she’s more than you think. But that dichotomy also makes “Birdy” feel more calculating than it is; indeed, it’s a delightful step in Dunham’s artistic evolution, a work that both feels like something new and bears her distinctive voice.
‘Werewolf By Night’ Teaser Trailer: Marvel Finally Reveals Their Upcoming Halloween Special Arrives October 7 [D23]
While Marvel has set up the cosmic side of the universe, it’s only been more recently that the studio has pursued the supernatural and horror side of things with the “Moon Knight” series starring Oscar Isaac and Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Doctor Strange.” But the bent towards the spooky, the strange, and the surreal gets much heavier in the upcoming Halloween special, “Werewolf By Night,” which stars Gael Garcia Bernal.
Oliver Stone Talks ‘Nuclear’ And Hollywood’s Misguided Love Of Disaster Movies [Interview]
Looking dapper in a blue blazer, Oliver Stone is chit-chatting with the press inside a glass box on the terrace of an antiquated hotel on the Venice Lido. He’s been posing for a few photos and doing rounds of interviews during this afternoon of rain that has somewhat dampened the festival glamor. Still, his presence has been felt on the terrace. He’s a stately figure. A big name is in town.
‘Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday’ Trailer: Scott Adkins Returns In An Action-Packed Sequel Bonanza Promising Gunfire & Gags
“A hitman’s job is never done:” is the tagline from the trailer for the forthcoming action-comedy movie “Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday,” which follows Mike Fallon (AKA The Accident Man) (played by Scott Adkins) as he tries to “top the best assassins in the world, protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure.” Of course, The Accident Man will accomplish all of this during a run time of 96 minutes. If, by any chance, the preceding plot doesn’t pique your interest, the trailer also promises to feature a killer clown by the name of Poco the Killer Clown, whose weapon of choice seems to be a big hammer.
‘Glass Onion’ Review: Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Is Another Twisty Delight [TIFF]
Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion” kicks off with a giddily entertaining opening: It’s May 2020, the early days of covid, and several old friends receive, one after the other, a box. It comes from their friend Miles Braun, the eccentric tech billionaire, and it’s an elaborate puzzle box; they get each other on the phone (in a series of playful introductions and dizzily frame-slicing split-screens) and figure out how to solve the puzzle of each level, before landing on the box’s ultimate contents: an invitation to a long weekend on his private island off Greece. But then the box lands in front of its fifth recipient, who picks up a hammer and smashes it to pieces quickly and efficiently.
‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ Wins Venice 2022 Golden Lion [Full List Of Winners]
For critics and audiences alike, the Venice Film Festival is an important first look at the films that will shape the award season and year-end conversations. That puts added emphasis on the Venice Film Festival awards – including the Golden Lion, the festival’s top prize – as the first step towards canon-building for the rest of the year. And if this year is any indication, some of the most-anticipated movies from the festival are poised to make a big splash in the coming months.
‘Confess, Fletch’ Review: A High-Spirited Sequel Returns the Character to His Literary Roots
The problem with Michael Ritchie’s 1985 film “Fletch” is that it’s a perfectly good ’80s Chevy Chase action-comedy and a very bad adaptation of Gregory McDonald’s Edgar-award-winning mystery novel. It’s a dichotomy that becomes clear if you’re one of the many, many ’80s kids (hello) who watched “Fletch” on video and HBO so many times we memorized it and then went to read the book – and its ten (ten!) follow-ups – and discovered they were something different altogether. When Ritchie and Chase re-teamed four years later to make a sequel, they didn’t even bother adapting one of the other books; they made an original sequel to the movie version of the character, “Fletch Lives,” which satisfied no one.
‘Concrete Valley’ Review: An Understated Study Of The Emasculation Of Exile [TIFF]
“Concrete Valley” opens with a man wandering in the woods around Thorncliffe Park, one of Toronto’s first postwar high-rise neighborhoods and one of its most diverse areas. He’s Rashid (Hussam Douhna), a Syrian doctor who recently relocated to Canada with his family. And he’s lost. The film that follows is an oblique, deceptively placid study of the emasculation of exile.
‘Thunderbolts’: Marvel Anti-Heroes Cast Includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan & More [D23]
Disney’s D23 Expo is in full swing, and during today’s Marvel panel, they revealed the main team and cast of their upcoming “Thunderbolts” movie, due in 2024. Directed by Jake Schreier, “Thunderbolts” is expected to be a team in place of the Avengers. With no organized superhero team on Earth, the government takes matters into its own hands and creates its own super-power team.
‘Secret Invasion’ Teaser Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Leads A Skrulls Invasion Series Coming In 2023 [D23]
While Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has been in eleven MCU films to date – including pretty significant roles in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Captain Marvel” – the character’s never had a solo movie before. That isn’t changing with Marvel’s “Secret Invasion,” an upcoming limited series, but it’s the closest we’ve come so far.
