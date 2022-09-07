Blackfeet Law Enforcement report missing 85-year-old man found and ‘in good spirits’

Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. deputies search for wanted man in Happy Valley area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County officials ask residents in the Happy Valley area to be on the lookout for a man on the run from law enforcement. Sheriff Brian Heino says the man ran from authorities after a theft in Kalispell around 2 p.m. Officials were unable to locate...
NBCMontana
PHOTOS: Margaret Fire surpasses 1,000 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Margaret Fire burning 13 miles east of Bigfork has surpassed 1,000 acres, according to Inciweb. The fire is located on the ridge north of Margaret Lake on the upper third of the slope on steep rocky terrain. The fire has burned over Forest Service Road...
NBCMontana
Kalispell man sues sheriff's office, alleging excessive force during 2019 arrest
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell man is suing the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for excessive force, claiming deputies injured him during an arrest in 2019. Attorneys for Tanner White filed the suit in August against the county, Sgt. Sam Cox and up to 10 unnamed sheriff's deputies. It...
NBCMontana
Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards
MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in Martin City Pleads Not Guilty
A 40-year-old Flathead County man charged with killing a woman and critically injuring her husband after an early morning shooting last month outside a Martin City bar pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felony charges of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and evidence tampering. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, entered the...
Columbia Falls enacts emergency ordinance to prevent bear, human conflicts
The emergency ordinance is in place for up to 90 days and people not following it may be subject to a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500.
Flathead Beacon
Under New Ownership, Holland Lake Lodge Seeks Expansion Approval from Flathead Forest
Under new ownership by the Park City, Utah-based ski resort company POWDR, the century-old Holland Lake Lodge is seeking to expand and upgrade its historic facilities in the Swan Valley through a special-use permit from the Flathead National Forest. Originally built in 1924, Holland Lake Lodge is a rustic lakeside...
Lawsuit seeks to block enforcement of vaccine mandate bans on tribal land in Montana
A federal lawsuit in Montana seeks to block a state agency from enforcing on tribal lands a legislative prohibition against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Glacier County Regional Port Authority filed the complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. The litigation comes after Montana Labor and Industry Department officials determined the port authority discriminated against an unvaccinated person who attempted to attend one of its meetings, in Browning.
NBCMontana
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
Conrad Community Rallies Around the DeVries Family
The DeVries Family of five lost their home and shop to a fire Thursday. They were able only to escape with the clothes on their backs. Now the community is rallying to support them as they rebuild this massive loss. "12 years of blood, sweat, and tears working the land...
